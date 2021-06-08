AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

The Unit made a noteworthy arrest last week.

In Smith County, on June 3, Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 25, of Tyler was arrested for Continuous Trafficking of a Person. Johnson was taken into custody after he was found with a minor who was believed to be a victim of domestic sex trafficking. The investigation confirmed that Johnson had been sex trafficking the minor, and Johnson was transported to the Smith County Jail. This arrest was made while working with the United States Marshal’s Task Force in Tyler.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Travis County, Evan Lee Stough was arrested in Austin on June 2. Stough was convicted in 2013 of Activities Relating to Material Constituting or Containing Child Pornography Felony in Bexar County. Stough violated his probation, and the United States Marshals Service issued a corresponding Probation Violation – Obscenity warrant. This arrest was made while working with United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Harris County, Melvin Kimble Jr. was arrested in Houston on June 1. In 1988, Kimble was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault and Robbery in Harris County and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Kimble violated the terms of his parole by being involved in an alleged assault and TDCJ issued a corresponding Parole Violation warrant.