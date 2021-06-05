SLLF Names Memorial Hermann Hospital as 2021 ‘Sugar Land Strong’ Award Winner

On May 27, 2021, the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation, in conjunction with the City of Sugar Land, announced Sugar Land Memorial Hermann Hospital as the winner of the 2021 ‘Sugar Land Strong’ Community Award. This award was given in honor of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land’s outstanding business leadership over the past year and lasting legacy in the City of Sugar Land.

Due to the pandemic and the restricted ability to gather, the annual Leadership and Legacy Luncheon awards moved virtual ‐ branded as the Sugar Land Strong Campaign. The purpose of the campaign was to highlight business leaders in the community that keep Sugar Land the sweetest! Nominees were considered based on criteria developed by the Legacy Foundation Board and included providing exceptional service to the community and exemplifying philanthropic leadership.

“We are honored to award Sugar Land Memorial Hermann Hospital and it’s many employees with this award. Their efforts to keep the community healthy and safe is challenging during any period, but especially in the last year. We thank all of the healthcare workers and administration at Sugar Land Memorial Hermann for their tireless contribution to the community”, said Legacy Foundation Board President, Sunny Sharma.

Sugar Land Legacy Foundation works on behalf of the City of Sugar Land to promote community investment and promote projects that commemorate, transform, and celebrate the Sugar Land community. Projects to date include Veteran’s Memorial Park, bronze sculptures throughout the city and a Universally Accessible Playground at First Colony Athletic Park. To learn more and to donate to the cause, please visit sugarlandlegacy.org.