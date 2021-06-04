The Tastiest Recipes From All Around The World For Pizza Lovers

Soft dough, melted mozzarella cheese, and creamy tomato paste; three simple ingredients behind the invention of pizza, which is certainly a heavenly, universal food that most people admire. Billions of people consume Pizza every year; however, we all have our preferences. Different cultures all around the world have improvised, and each country came up with its own recipes and toppings. Whether you’re looking to make your pizza at home or dine at a restaurant, we have gathered the tastiest recipes worldwide, so you can try them all, choose your favorites, and thank us later.

Thai Tofu Pizza

When it comes to Thai food, Tofu is very prevalent. This recipe includes crispy tofu, dynamite sauce or spicy peanut sauce, and colorful fruits and vegetables. What you need for this recipe is:

1 tsp olive oil

Drained tofu, cut into cubes

Curry powder

Shredded carrots

Chopped tomatoes and pineapples

2 sliced onions

Fresh cilantro, fresh mint, and lime juice

For the spicy peanut butter sauce:

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp sambal oelek

2 tsp soy sauce

3 tbsp peanut butter

1.5 tbsp olive oil

To make the pizza, preheat the oven to 450 degrees, fry the tofu in a hot nonstick pan, then add some curry powder and cook for about 12 minutes. Next, place the crust on a baking pan and spread the peanut butter sauce after mixing all its ingredients. You can then throw in your fruits and veggies; carrots and onions for color and pineapple for a hint of sweetness. Yum!

Pizza Berlusconi

In Finland, a famous pizza recipe is the Berlusconi Pizza. It was inspired by the former Italian Prime minister in 2005 who visited Finland and claimed that Finns only ate “marinated reindeer”, so they responded by creating their own Italian dish in homage to the Italian minister.

The toppings of the Berlusconi pizza are red onions, reindeer, cheese, and chanterelle mushrooms. This pizza has even become a menu staple in many restaurants all around the world, you can find that Casey’s pizza price list includes many similar pizza recipes that are rich in protein like the Berlusconi pizza. Fun fact: the entry of this nordic pizza beat Italy in an international pizza contest held in New York City.

Manakish

Some of the best recipes are characterized by simplicity. Manakish is an eastern version of pizza, most popular across Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. It features thin dough, topped with thyme, garlic, cheese, and sometimes chicken or spinach. Manakish can be eaten for lunch, dinner, or breakfast, and after you taste it, you’ll see that you don’t need thousands of different toppings to make a pizza delicious.

Seafood Pizza

A well-known seafood pizza is the Mockba, which is a Russian-style pizza. Mockba is the Russian word for Moscow. This recipe is a combination of salmon, mackerel, onions, and red herring. It is also garnished with herbs and roe. If you’re a seafood fan, you’d want to try this healthy, high in omega-3 recipe. In Germany, they are also known for adding canned tuna to their pizza, mixed with pepper, onions, and olives.

French Pizza

The french people included an unusual ingredient in their pizza recipe, they said: “why not fry an egg and lay it over the tomato paste”. Then, they add spinach, anchovies, ricotta cheese, and arugula. Not only do the french add fried eggs to their pizza, but people in the UK also top their pizza with fried eggs, with the addition of baked beans, sausage, and bacon.

Chicken Tikka Pizza

The Pakistanis adore strong spices, and this is how they designed the Chicken Tikka recipe. The Chicken Tikka Pizza recipe features perfectly marinated chicken, cooked with tikka spices on a soft dough bed.

Costa-Rican Pizza

Coconut is employed in desserts in most places around the world, however, it’s used differently In Costa Rica. They add shrimp and coconut to their pizza toppings for the benefit of healthy minerals and dopamine. It is a light and tasty dish that endows a tropical vibe. Would you pick up a pizza slice topped with this combo?

Banana Curry Pizza

This Swedish pizza is similar to Hawaiian pizza, it pairs chicken or ham with a sweet fruit like banana. What’s unique about this recipe is the flavorful curry powder. This pizza is sweet and savory at the same time, which gives you a great pizza experience.

Despite the same love for Pizza internationally, people have adapted pizza according to their local tastes, available ingredients, and culture. You may find a plethora of recipes all around the world that may seem weird, but you’ll never know unless you try! So check out these recipes or try out new restaurants that serve unordinary and delicious pizzas.