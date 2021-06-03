Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston announces winners in Building Industry Leaders Urban Plan competition, funded by Reliant

Club members also participated in Digital Pathways, a digital communications program

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston announces that the team from Houston Texans Teen Club was named the winner of the Building Industry Leaders (BIL) Urban Plan competition, a program of the Urban Land Institute and funded by a grant from retail electricity provider Reliant. Each of the five team members who created the winning case study received a $1,000 scholarship toward future education. Other teams participating in the competition included the Morefield Club, Galveston Island Teen Club and the Allen Parkway Club participated.

Building Industry Leaders’ Urban Plan is a realistic, project-based learning program providing members with experience in real estate development through a community redevelopment case study. The students learned about urban land development, including commercial real estate, architecture, civil engineering and budgeting/finance.

In 2020, Reliant presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston with a $150,000 gift ($50,000 per year over three years) to support the nonprofit’s workforce development program focusing on high school-age Club members, including Building Industry Leaders and the Digital Pathways program. Digital Pathways introduces members to current trends and career opportunities in Digital Communications, Social Media Marketing and Web Development.

Participants in Digital Pathways assume the role of marketing consultants for local nonprofit organizations and businesses and develop digital products to enhance their client’s productivity and brand. This spring, teens at Wharton Teen Scene Club and Houston Texans Teen Club conceptualized and created web designs using the Wix.com website builder for a seafood restaurant, a festival presenting African American-centric plays and a travel site specific to Los Angeles.

“We congratulate the team from Houston Texans Teen Club who presented their winning case study in a virtual presentation, along with teens from three other Clubs,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “Applause also goes to our creative members who embraced the Digital Pathways program to become more proficient in web design and social media marketing.”

“All of the BIL and Digital Pathways participants are to be commended for their hard work and dedication on these projects, which highlight the importance of our workforce readiness initiatives,” Hattery continues. “We thank Reliant for the grant that made this possible. It is making a tangible and meaningful impact on the lives of our members.”

“All of us at Reliant congratulate the winning Building Industry Leaders team from Houston Texans Teen Club for their diligence and enthusiasm for learning,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “This program is one of the ways we’re powering change in our communities by providing our future generations with opportunities to succeed. We’re honored to see the results of our support and wish these students the best as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.”

The winners from the Houston Texans Teen Club BIL competition are all juniors and seniors from Heights High School. They include Isabel A., age 17; Alvin Q.,age 18; Mario R., age 17; Vianca R., age 18 and Julian V., age 17.

Workforce readiness programming is a priority with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as well as at the local level. The BGCGH Workforce Development framework is based on four building blocks:

Career Exploration

Essential Skill Development

Work-Based Learning

Planning for the Future

An array of learning opportunities is available to Club members through BGCGH programs and partnerships with community businesses. Member experiences (pre-COVID) have included Club visits by local business professionals, trips to local businesses and tours of colleges and technical schools. The grant from Reliant is helping to significantly expand opportunities for BGCGH youth.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, please visit www.bgcgh.org .

Quotes from students on the BIL winning team from Houston Texans Teen Club:

Isabel A., age 17

12th grade, Heights High School

“Honestly, this program made me feel more secure as to what pathway I would like to pursue. As I am soon to go off to college, I wanted to get more experience and that’s what BIL did. I am so grateful for the volunteers and staff for taking their time to teach us about their careers. I deeply enjoyed this program and hope it continues to help others as well.”

Alvin Q., age 18

12th grade, Heights High School

“This program has impacted me in many ways, learning what my future in construction holds. Now I know that there are many opportunities in this field, and I’m thankful to the BIL volunteers for giving us a taste of what our futures hold for us.”

Mario R., age 17

11th grade, Heights High School

“I really enjoyed this experience in this program. It taught me a lot in the field of architecture and civil engineering. I had a very good time with my team and enjoyed the team bonding that we had doing the project.”

Vianca R., age 18.

12th grade, Heights High School

“I am very thankful for being a part of this program. It taught me things I didn’t know about these types of careers. I joined because I was interested in the finance sector of the program, and now I still wish to pursue a finance degree. I was also able to meet people and have a new experience even during the pandemic. I would recommend this program to anyone who wants to expand their horizons.”

Julian V., age 17

12th grade, Heights High school

“The program was a great experience! I gained so much information within the engineering and architecture worlds. This program has taught me how I can make many connections to further my profession in engineering. I absolutely loved that this program connected me with many other intellectuals like myself.”

Quote from Gregory about Digital Pathways

“I really think Digital Pathways was a great program. It has enlightened me about all the different aspects of social media and how it could be used for both educational and profitable gain. I think Digital Pathways has helped open my mind to something that I did not know I was interested in. The social media marketing aspect of a business is very interesting and allows me to show my creativity in a totally different way than just drawing or some type of art.”