You’ve probably been told that recycling is important for our environment, but no one ever goes into much detail about why you should recycle. Knowing why it’s important to recycle can be a huge motivator in continuing to recycle, as well as encouraging others to follow suit.

Helps The Environment

Excessive waste has created a large and negative impact on the environment. Recycling reduces the need for landfills, which are currently overflowing. Needless to say, the Earth isn’t growing any more land. Choosing to recycle drastically reduces the need for landfills and can prevent them from expanding so rapidly.

Reduces Your Carbon Footprint

A carbon footprint is the total greenhouse gases that are created by our actions. Throwing unnecessary things away is a big emission of greenhouse gases that can easily be reduced by choosing to recycle. The amount of energy it takes to create things from scratch is significantly reduced when making things from recycled materials.

Creates Job Security

Because of your choice to recycle, you are creating job security for people who collect recycling and sort through it once it’s at the facility. The more people start recycling, the more jobs it will create because more recycling plants will need to be built to keep up with the demand.

Makes You Money

Collecting and recycling aluminum cans is a great way to earn a few bucks. It’s relatively easy, too if you’re a frequent soda drinker or if you eat canned goods regularly. Another way to make money is by recycling your used and lightly worn clothes. Many secondhand retail stores will buy your clothes and give you cash in hand or a voucher to go towards your next purchase. By doing these things, you are not only making extra money – you are also preventing these things from ending up in the landfill, which go hand-in-hand with the first three points.

