Gardening Tips: How To Make Maintaining Your Garden More Fun

Gardening is not an experience that everyone enjoys, and will feel like a chore to those that don’t possess a green thumb. For those that are struggling with their time in the yard, here are some ways to help make your garden time more fun and enjoyable.

Incorporate Your Surroundings With Your Garden

One of the best ways to make gardening fun is to build your garden in your yard or area where you can enjoy it even when you are not working in the garden. Having a patio with a dining area that is in your garden or overlooking it, this creates a great atmosphere and environment to enjoy your recreational time. This is especially prevalent when you have guests over who will appreciate the setting of your garden, making it a brighter experience overall.

Personalize Your Variety

One of the best ways to make maintaining your garden more fun is to change the types of plants, fruits, or vegetables you include in your garden. Getting stuck in the same routine, planting the same types of flowers or food, and tending to the same plot can remove the joy from your garden, making it feel more like work and chores. By personalizing your garden for your preferences with bright colors and new flora, you will inject new life into it. This will allow you to feel more connected and attached to your garden, making the time you put into maintaining it more meaningful.

Make It A Date

If you are trying to figure out ways to make gardening feel less like work, getting help from someone will help do the trick. Of course you don’t want to simply split the work with someone as it will still feel like a chore. However, by making it a date, whether with a partner or with your kids as an activity date, you make the work feel less strenuous and time consuming, and more enjoyable where you can spend the day working on a garden as an activity with people you enjoy spending time with. The added benefit is that you can multitask along the way, talking and catching up with each other while getting your garden work done.

Create A Routine To Reduce Stress

Sometimes routines can get boring if you find yourself doing things you don’t particularly enjoy. However, getting into the routine of gardening can have the opposite effect and make your time spent outdoors just as enjoyable and fun. Doing something such as gardening can help reduce stress and act as a sort of meditative activity to allow you to spend time with yourself and your thoughts, clearing your mind and letting go of the weight of your stresses and anxieties. Creating a routine and plan for your gardening helps put you into this state mentally with a bit of structure, allowing you to have fun in a more relaxed state.

Water Fun

Majority of the gardening and yard work you will be performing will occur during the summer and during hotter days. A great way to cool off while making it enjoyable is with some water fun. Include ways to water your garden without it seeming like a chore and be sure to maintain your hoses and tools to make your garden hose last longer and ensure they can be used for extended periods of time. Kids especially love activities that involve water such as sprinkler hoses of all types of variety, as well as water guns or water balloons. You might need to spend a little extra time tidying up, but you will surely make your time in the garden much more memorable.

Feeders And Wind Chimes

If you spend the majority of your gardening time alone, and aren’t someone that enjoys a lot of meditation, gardening can feel much longer and stressful, especially if you are left in silence with your own thoughts. One way to avert this obstacle is to introduce sounds around your garden, as well as friendly critters. Wind chimes will help bring music to your gardening chores, while bird feeders can provide the comfort and companionship of winged friends while you tend to your garden and yard. Just be sure to get the proper feeders and also to protect your garden to ensure only friendly birds come by to keep you company.

The best way to make an activity more fun is to be open minded and change your own perspective and outlook on it. Having other people join you gardening is a great way to help you find the fun with a different view of the experience, but even gardening alone can be enjoyable if you view it the right way. If you go into it with an open mind, you’ll soon start to enjoy the entire experience and wont need to find gimmicks that will make you want to tend to our garden.