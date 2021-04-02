Why Christian Pulisic needs to start delivering to become American soccer icon

When it comes to American sports stars, there are plenty to choose from. Whether it’s boxing, football, tennis, basketball or golf, the country has always produced iconic figures.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Serena Williams and Michael Jordan are athletes who transcended their own sports. They became household names and are now known for many different reasons, although it all stemmed from their incredible ability in their own field.

However, one sport where America is yet to produce a truly global superstar is soccer. There had been hopes that Christian Pulisic would be the first US international to truly make his mark on the world stage, but it hasn’t really happened just yet.

That’s not to write the winger off completely just yet. He’s still only 22-years-old, and a look at the Premier League top 4 odds shows Pulisic’s Chelsea side are 2/5 to be playing in the Champions League next season. This proves he is already at a truly elite club. To be one of the best in England means you are one of the best in the world.

Yet, Pulisic hasn’t really put his own stamp on the Londoners. The Pennsylvania native has shown moments of his undoubted quality, but he has struggled for consistency, with injuries not helping at all. Again, we’ll stress, time is still on Pulisic’s side, but when you look at the huge transfer fee the Blues paid Dortmund to bring the player in, they will be starting to get a bit impatient.

Nine goals in his debut campaign was a promising start, but two goals in the first six months of the 20/21 season is clearly not good enough.

The change in management at Stamford Bridge appeared to benefit Pulisic, as he was one of a few at the club who had worked with Thomas Tuchel before. But, the German coach hasn’t really made Pulisic his main man, and the fierce competition for places means the American is having to bide his time.

He can’t keep waiting though. Pulisic should have ambitions to become a main player for a side that can compete for major trophies in Europe, not one of the pack that regularly gets rotated.

From the perspective of the national team, they need the attacker firing, particularly with the World Cup in 2022 looming large. For once, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the USMNT and their ‘golden generation’, with Sergino Dest (Barcelona), Weston McKennie (Juventus) and Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund) three players who also play at elite clubs.

Even though they are brilliant players, Pulisic is still the talisman for this team. He is the one that made his mark as a teenager, and he is the one that will be expected to lead this talented team for the next decade or so – starting in Qatar.

There’s nothing to suggest that the Chelsea man won’t do that, but for the first time in a while, doubts are emerging. Now, it’s down to Pulisic to start delivering on the pitch, as he looks to become the first truly global superstar from America.