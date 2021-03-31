Library Presents Live-Streamed History Program On Texas Revolution

Fort Bend County Libraries will present an online Texas history program on the Texas Revolution on Friday, April 23, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. This program will be live-streamed via Webex; it will NOT be in person.

Dr. Nicholas Cox, a professor of Texas and U.S. History at Houston Community College, will discuss the events leading up to the Texas Revolution from fall 1835 to spring 1836, with a focus on the historic battles at Gonzales, the Alamo, and San Jacinto. Learn how the battles transpired, their significance in the Texas revolution, and their impact on Texas history.

Dr. Cox received his doctorate degree in U.S. History from the University of Houston. In addition to teaching Texas history at Houston Community College, Dr. Cox has taught at the Bronx Academy of Letters in New York City and the University of Houston. He is a member of the Southern Historical Association, the Texas State Historical Association, and the Fort Bend County Historical Commission.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required for the program so that a link to the Webex session can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.