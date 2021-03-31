Libraries Offer Online Support Group For Job Hunters

Searching for a job can be difficult and stressful, but doing it in the middle of a pandemic can be even worse. Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will host an online Job-Search Support Group on Tuesday, April 27, at 2:00 pm. This program will be live-streamed via Webex; it will NOT be in person.

In this online forum, job hunters will have an opportunity to network with other people, exchange tips and leads, or simply vent their frustrations with others in the same position.

Library staff will share helpful online resources that can be accessed through the FBCL website. These free resources can help job seekers create a better resumé, improve their job skills, research job opportunities and careers, and much more.

This online event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required so that a link to the Webex session can be emailed to all participants. To register online at FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program.

For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.