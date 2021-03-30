Dwight Yoakam Returns to Arena Theatre for Two Nights!

Thu, May 27 and Fri, May 28

Presale March 29 | 10 AM | Use Code: DWYK

Dwight Yoakam is bringing his Bakersfield sound to Houston, Texas on two amazing nights! The legendary country music star, who is known for hit songs such as “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “Little Sister” and “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” is scheduled to bring his 2021 tour to the Arena Theatre on both May 27th and May 28th.

An icon in country music, Dwight Yoakam proves that the Bakersfield Sound is not only alive and well, but really a genre all its own. With his most recent release of “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars” Dwight has continued to manage a career that is independent of the ever-changing whims of the Nashville scene! Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films including “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room.” In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series “Goliath.” Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film “Logan Lucky” with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig, and has acted alongside Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker, and Matthew McConaughey.