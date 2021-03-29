Sen. Cruz: President Biden Refuses To Acknowledge the Reality of The Border Crisis

DALLAS, Texas – As the desperate crisis on our southern border continues to spiral out of control, newly released projections estimate that this surge could last at least seven more months and result in 159,000 to 184,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border illegally before the end of September.

Yesterday Axios reported that in September 2021, approximately 22,000 to 26,000 unaccompanied minors are expected to come into the United States, showing there is no end in sight for this crisis. Still, President Biden refuses to acknowledge the reality of this situation.

Video and images taken by Sen. Cruz and his colleagues from their recent border visit appeared all over the Sunday shows this weekend, giving the American people a glimpse of the horrifying reality of this border crisis. As they recorded, President Biden’s team tried to block Senators from capturing what was really going on inside these facilities.

On ABC News’ ‘This Week,’ White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield denied that this crisis was “worse” than it’s been, even after shocking video from Sen. Cruz’s Congressional Delegation trip to the Donna U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility last week was shown on screen

WATCH: Cruz on Fox Discusses Recent Border Tour & Heartbreaking Realities of the Crisis Pres. Biden Created

As Sen. Cruz prepares to tour the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas this afternoon – which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is using to house thousands of illegal immigrants – President Biden’s media blackout of these facilities will once again be in full effect.

Bottom Line: Enough is enough. As this crisis drags on, President Biden refuses to listen to the professionals at Customs and Border Protection who are serving on the front lines, address the crisis, or allow the American people to see the crisis firsthand. Sen. Cruz is demanding President Biden allow the media access to these facilities so that the American people can see what is happening.