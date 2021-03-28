Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Lead Senate Delegation, Tour Border with National Border Patrol Council

‘It’s incredibly frustrating and demoralizing to these heroes who are working so hard to keep our country safe’

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) last night led a Congressional Delegation (CODEL) with 17 of their Senate colleagues to see the ongoing crisis at the border firsthand in Mission, Texas. Sen. Cruz and his colleagues were given a tour of the border by the National Border Patrol Council after attending a muster with border patrol agents ahead of their nightly patrol. Sens. Cruz and Cornyn were joined by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Pool footage of the delegation’s tour may be viewed here and above.

On the tour, Sen. Cruz said:

“Border Patrol agents and Texas DPS [Department of Public Safety] officers that’ll be out on the boats, they have cartel members who will throw rocks at them, they have cartel members who will shoot at them—and that’s a regular occurrence in terms of the dangerous environment these border patrol agents are operating in. When they do intercept people, they just see them released, and they repeat the cycle over and over again. It’s incredibly frustrating and demoralizing to these heroes who are working so hard to keep our country safe.”

