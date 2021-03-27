Hubble, Craig Named Katy ISD Principals of the Year

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District has named Deborah “Deb” Hubble and Emily Craig as its principals of the year.

Hubble is principal at Morton Ranch Elementary School, 2502 N. Mason Road. Craig is principal at Memorial Parkway Junior High School, 21203 Highland Knolls Dr.

Hubble and Craig were selected by their peers for their ability to make meaningful contributions to education, their desire for continuous personal and professional growth, and their ability to inspire students and staff to reach their goals, according to a news release.

Hubble has been Morton Ranch Elementary principal since 2013. Overall, she has 23 years in education, with 15 years in Katy. She began her career in the Spring Branch Independent School District, and later worked in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District before coming to Katy.

“This is a career which is ever-evolving, shifting, and changing to meet the demands of a fluctuating society,” Hubble said. “I have always been a strong believer in the power of public education to change lives. I love helping to ensure that every child has a voice and access to resources and experiences needed for a successful life.”

Craig has been Memorial Parkway Junior High principal since 2014. Like Hubble, Craig began her career in the Spring Branch Independent School District. Craig came to Katy in 1997.

“School is a place where possibilities exist – the opportunity to take risks and try new things is critical,” Craig said. “I want our students to have every avenue available to them to find their passion. As educators, it is our responsibility to provide the environment and the nurturing for students to see their future.”

Hubble and Craig will also be recognized as Region IV principal honorees, though the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Region IV Principal Recognition Ceremony where they were to have received their plaques. Instead, the plaques will be sent to them directly.