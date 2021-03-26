Support Childhelp This April At Grimaldi’S Pizzeria During Child Abuse Prevention Month

The nationwide pizzeria to raise donations to prevent and treat child abuse

With incidents of child abuse on the rise due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing awareness to this national issue is more important than ever as we head into Child Abuse Prevention Month this April. In fact, the United States has one of the worst records among industrialized nations – every year more than 3.6 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 6.6 million children. For the duration of the month, beloved national pizza chain Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will launch a donation campaign across 41 locations to raise funds for Childhelp , one of the nation’s leading non-profit organizations dedicated to prevention, intervention, treatment and community outreach related to child abuse.

From April 1-30, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria restaurants nationwide will offer bounce back cards to match guests’ donations to Childhelp. Bounce back cards will be gifted in increments of $5 up to a total of $25 per visit. The Grimaldi’s campaign to support Childhelp adds another dimension to the brand’s longstanding efforts to bring awareness to and raise funds for issues facing children across the country. The company has also proudly partnered with non-profit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign for more than 10 years.

“Here at Grimaldi’s, causes that support our nation’s children have always been near and dear to our hearts, so this fundraiser to benefit Childhelp was a no brainer for us. We’ve always seen incredible generosity from our guests and local communities on behalf of our fundraising campaigns, and we expect to make an impact this April,” says Joseph Ciolli, CEO of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Childhelp board member. “Child Abuse Prevention Month brings to light an issue we are proud to raise awareness for at neighborhood Grimaldi’s locations from coast to coast.”

All Grimaldi’s locations nationwide are currently open for dine-in and/or patio dining in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines and with strict safety protocols in place.

About Grimaldi’s Pizzeria:

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria serves traditional coal fired, brick-oven pizza using pizza-making traditions originating in Brooklyn over 100 years ago. Using only the freshest ingredients, pizzas are prepared in the brand’s signature coal fired brick-ovens, which deliver an authentic taste that cannot be achieved with gas, convection, or wood burning ovens. The intense heat of the ovens evenly bakes the pizzas to create Grimaldi’s famous crispy and smoky thin crust that Zagat has voted best pizza year after year. Its family-friendly, casual yet upscale New York-themed restaurants have become a favorite destination in every community in which they serve. It is Grimaldi’s passion for pizza that has made it a “must eat” for pizza lovers everywhere.

