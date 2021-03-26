Libraries’ April Online Children’S Activities Feature Special Family Programs

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is continuing to offer children’s programming virtually this spring, so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Videos of Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Preschool Story Time, After-School Breaks, and Middle School Programs will be posted on the online Virtual calendar on FBCL’s website each week.

Several special online Family Programs, for children of all ages, will also be featured in April.

Age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows are featured in the Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, and Preschool Story Time videos. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Wednesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Thursdays – Preschool Story Time (3-6 years of age)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets contain fun craft activities that can be done at home. Call the libraries to request to pick up the packets through the Curbside Pick-Up service.

The After-School Breaks – which take place on the second and fourth Mondays – include crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5. The schedule for April is as follows:

April 12 – Rainbow Fizzy Bath Bombs . Make your own DIY fizzy bath bombs.

. Make your own DIY fizzy bath bombs. April 26 – Coffee-Filter Flowers. Try this easy experiment using coffee filters and water to see if markers have any hidden colors in them! Then discover how to turn those colorful coffee filters into DIY flowers for Mother’s Day!

The Middle School Programs – which take place on the first and third Mondays — include activities specially designed for kids in grades 6 through 8. The schedule for April is as follows:

April 5 – Make Your Own Fan!

– April 19– Drawing Class: Bat Girl.

SPECIAL FAMILY VIRTUAL EVENTS

April 3 – “Sleeping Beauty” Marionette Performance(pre-recorded video)

Master puppeteer Jean Kuecher, producer of Marionette Playhouse, will entertain with her beautifully handcrafted marionettes on an elaborate stage, with music and lighting. In this puppet show, the Good Fairy helps the Handsome Prince battle the Wicked Witch’s dragon, but then the prince can’t remember how to awaken the Princess Sleeping Beauty! After the performance, learn some of the backstage secrets and special effects. Recommended for families with children of all ages, this virtual performance is presented in conjunction with Young Audiences of Houston.

April 10— “Give Me a Reaction – Science Experiments” (pre-recorded video)

In three STEAM experiments, discover the best way to clean old pennies, how to make foamy playdough, and why Ivory soap floats. This program is recommended for families with children of all ages.

April 17– “Will Parker’s Children’s Concert” (pre-recorded video)

Recommended for families with children of all ages, this virtual performance is made possible by the Friends of First Colony Branch Library.

April 17– “Everybody is Smart! Music Performance by JAWAD” (pre-recorded video).

This performance inspires young learners to feel empowered and embrace expression through music, art, singing, and character creation. Recommended for families with children of all ages, this virtual performance is presented in conjunction with Young Audiences of Houston.

April 24 – “Preschool Story Lab: Vehicles” (pre-recorded video)

The Preschool Story Lab is a creative story time event that encourages children to discover and explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). FBCL’s children’s librarians will read books, sing songs, and demonstrate a variety of STEAM activities that can be done with simple supplies found around the home.