Cinco Ranch High Student Wins UIL Gold Medal for Film

By George Slaughter

Colten Boyles, a senior at Cinco Ranch High School, has won the UIL Gold Medal for his short film “Decaf.”

“Decaf” is the story of a self-proclaimed detective who gets his joy in life, a cup of Joe, stolen from him. He then hunts the one responsible to exact his revenge. It went through several rounds of competition against films from hundreds of other student-made films before making the state finals.

“For a student to produce a film of this caliber demands a steady commitment, a professional level of creativity, and a willingness to work collaboratively with others for a final product,” Mike Marrie, Cinco Ranch High School video production and animation instructor, said in a news release. “The most attractive feature of Colten’s film is that it keeps the audience engaged and intrigued by providing what all superior films do: building appealing characters and telling a great story. This is a well-deserved state championship for the Cinco Ranch High School family.”

The movie is available for free viewing on the Cinco Ranch High School Global Vine YouTube Channel.