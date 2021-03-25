Portugal is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, Lisbon particularly. In this article, we are going to present to you 9 reasons why we believe that Portugal is one of the best places to invest this year, next year, or the year after. Making sensible investments is something we recommend you do through a financial advisor – blindly walking into investments can be very foolish and can cost you a lot of money. Take that into consideration so that you can ensure your investments all go to plan and not down the drain.

Here are 9 reasons why Portugal is the place to invest.

Location, Location, Location

Lisbon, Portugal’s capital, has a great location, geographically speaking. Not only does it benefit from sunlight and heat, but it is the closest European country to America, and boasts ties with its former African colonies, which increases trade and offers citizens of Portugal a multitude of advantages. Lisbon also has one of the oldest and most important ports in Europe. Portugal’s location is one of the main reasons that so many people emigrate there or just visit there for their summer holidays.

Weather

We touched upon this in our previous paragraph, but it most certainly deserves its own mention. The word that best describes the weather in Portugal is fabulous! The weather is one of the main reasons that people choose to invest in Portugal. When the summer comes around and people from colder, northern European countries begin to go on vacation, they all look toward Portugal. The weather is a fantastic reason to invest in business and commerce in Portugal, especially if you want to get involved in the tourism industry. The weather is something to consider if you are a budding first-time investor.

Residency

By investing in Portugal, you are more likely to get a residency permit. The Portugal golden visa program will essentially shortlist you for residency. Residency is a fantastic reason to invest in Portugal – you get a second passport and a home away from home or you could just consider moving over to Portugal altogether and giving up your old passport. Residency is something that we think you should take into consideration if you are an investor; it is one of the major benefits of investing in Portugal. It takes around three to six years to get a residency permit after getting your visa.

Safety

Lisbon is one of the safest European capitals. It has the lowest homicide rate, and although it is not crime free, the crimes committed in Lisbon tend to be lesser crimes, such as pickpocketing, which is, of course, a headache and nightmare for those who become victim to it, but it is considerably safer and better in a way than other European cities were tourists are robbed, kidnapped, and hurt. Safety is one of the main reasons that Portugal’s tourism rate is so high, and it is one of the reasons you should consider investing in the country.

Lifestyle

The lifestyle in Portugal is unrivalled. The food is fresh, the sun is out, and the people are friendly. What’s more to like? If you are an investor, where else would you want to be? If you have finances behind you, you can live a very comfortable lifestyle in Portugal for much less than you would in other Western European countries. Lifestyle is one of the things that attracts so many people to Portugal. If you want to live a lifestyle that is slow, relaxing, and on your terms, then a lifestyle in Portugal is for you. Invest, stay in the country, and you will see.

Real Estate

Lisbon’s reputation was, a few years ago, that of a ghost town. Many of the properties were abandoned and occupied by homeless people and low-income families – now, however, the properties are being renovated and sold off at an exponential rate. Now is the time to buy a property in Portugal. If you are an investor, buying a property in Portugal now can be a fantastic way to turn your money around and make a massive profit. As the country’s tourism industry booms, you will be able to make a massive growth in profits and the value of your property, and potentially sell it off or rent it out.

Business

In Portugal, there are an infinite number of business opportunities now. Portugal is very open to technology and industrial innovations. It is much easier to do business in Portugal than it is in other countries in Europe. In fact, you can open and start a business in Portugal in less than an hour – that is right – an hour! If you want to expand your business and find new markets (and horizons) then Portugal is the place for you. For up-and-coming investors, it is a playground in which you can make an absolute fortune.

Technology

Portugal, as we just touched upon, is open to technological innovation and invention. Lisbon, for example, was one of the first European cities to set up electric car recharging networks and stations. Technology is always on the mind of the citizens of Lisbon – it is a very apparent part of their day to day lives. If you are into technology and want to invest in the technological sector, then Lisbon, Portugal, is the place for you to invest. Technology is a very important part of the life of Lisbon’s citizens – if you want to make a fortune from technology then Portugal is the place to be.

Tourism

The tourism industry, as we have mentioned abundantly throughout the course of this article, is growing massively in Portugal. If you want to make a name for yourself in the tourism sector through investments, then Portugal, Lisbon particularly, is the place to be. Tourism in Portugal is seeing a huge boom, and while the SARS-CoV-19 pandemic has slowed things down, it is the place to go. Tourism is, inarguably, a great investment wherever you go, and for tourism in Europe, Portugal’s the place to be.

Thank you for reading this article and we hope that you have enjoyed it – we also hope that you have benefitted from this article and that it will benefit you in making investment decisions. Thank you, again, and please come back again soon!