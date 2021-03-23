Can I Increase Melatonin Production In My Body Naturally?

People who have trouble falling asleep look for solace in medications, melatonin gummies and supplements. However, there are other ways to increase melatonin production in your body. These can be adopted by simple lifestyle changes that you can do. Not only will these lifestyle changes make you sleep quickly, but also they will improve your overall health and well-being.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland of your brain. The function of this hormone is to regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin tells your brain when it’s time to sleep. This miraculous sleep hormone not only helps you in falling asleep but also improves your immune system. People who have trouble falling asleep have low melatonin levels. Therefore, to resolve your sleep loss issues, you need to look into ways to boost your body’s melatonin levels. These natural ways are mentioned below:

Limit Screen Time

Overabundant screen time is wrong for your overall health. Especially using screen right before bedtime can have an adverse effect on your melatonin levels. This screen includes all electronic devices that emit blue light, including cell phones, tablets, LCDs, etc. The reason behind this is that blue light sends signals to your brain through your retina to shut down the release of melatonin. You could read a book instead to avoid losing your melatonin production. Book reading would keep you away from the screen and improve the quality of your sleep. This would improve your health.

Increase Sunlight exposure

You could also increase your melatonin levels naturally by increasing exposure to sunlight. Sunlight helps your body in producing serotonin, which in turn produces melatonin. So stay outdoors during the day to get a night of better sleep.

Keep your bedroom dark at night.

Your bedroom should be dark at night. So instead of using night lights, keep your curtains open for keeping your bedroom lit dimly. Studies prove that darkness increases a sense of relaxation in your body so that it can prepare itself for a sound sleep. Darkness triggers your melatonin levels which could refine your health.

Using Melatonin Supplements

Taking melatonin supplements is also a quick and effective way to improve your melatonin production. Melatonin supplements should be taken three to four hours before your bedtime for them to take effect. These are used commonly for the treatment of insomnia and other sleep disorder.

Consume Foods rich in Melatonin

Certain foods are rich in melatonin, or they help your body in producing more melatonin. These should be incorporated into your regular diet. These foods include leafy vegetables like kale, broccoli, spinach, etc., and are rich in minerals and calcium. Besides, pomegranates, cucumbers, walnuts, warm milk, cherries, oats, and barley all help in increasing your melatonin production. However, these foods should be taken more than an hour before bedtime so that you do not experience indigestion.

Warm Baths before bedtime

Doctors suggest that taking a warm bath before bed can also help you improve the quality of your sleep. A warm shower has been known to decrease the stress hormone called cortisol. The reduction of the stress hormone in turn, increases the production of melatonin which is produced when you feel relaxed and at ease. Thus a warm bath is an excellent tip to make yourself fall asleep.

Limit Caffeine intake

Too much caffeine throughout the day can have an adverse effect on your melatonin levels. Instead of drinking too much tea or coffee, switch to healthier drinks like fruit juices, green smoothies, or the better yet, just plain old water. Caffeine interferes with the production of melatonin and reduces the quality of your sleep.

Exercise Regularly

To increase your melatonin levels naturally, start an exercise routine. Exercise increases the production of melatonin in your body. During exercise, certain neurotransmitters and hormones are released which support melatonin and serotonin. However, it is adviced to exercise early in the morning or in daytime for best results.

Meditate

Meditating makes your body feel relaxed and calm. This releases serotonin in your body which is a nuerotrasmitter responsible for regulating your mood. It also prevents depression and anxiety and is known as the happy chemical. Serotonin also promotes the production of melatonin which could promote the quality of your sleep.

Keep Stress Levels low

Increased stress levels at night can cause a serious decline in your melatonin production. Although managing stress is difficult, it can be avoided by a few tips. Avoid checking work emails or using social media near bedtime. You can alternate by reading a book or meditating.

Stress increases the production of cortisol hormone which increases the level of suger in your bloodstream. This increased sugar level hampers your melatonin levels, thus you face difficulty in falling asleep. The more relaxed you feel before bedtime, the better will be your sleep quality. The same way, the more stressed out you are before bedtime, it would worsen the quality of your sleep making you feel tired and fatigued in the morning.