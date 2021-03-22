Libraries Present Online Demonstrations For Craft & Hobby Enthusiasts

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of online, craft- and hobby-themed video demonstrations to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

Because of social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer virtual craft and hobby activities online this spring, so that they can be viewed from the comfort and safety of home.

These demonstration videos can be viewed by selecting “Virtual Programs” on the “Classes and Events” tab on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – and finding the programs on the dates listed. The April schedule is as follows:

“Craft Corner” – Thursday, April 1, 4:30 pm.

In this livestreamed Webex event, people of all experience levels – from beginners to advanced – who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register.

“Let’s Learn Origami” – Wednesday, April 7 (pre-recorded video)

Discover how these delicate art forms are made by twisting and folding paper into unique shapes. Learn how to make whimsical shapes such as a bunny.

“Introduction to the Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center (HCRC) Online Resource” – Tuesday, April 6(pre-recorded video)

Library staff will demonstrate how to access this online resource for crafters. The HCRC database offers detailed “how-to” instructions and creative ideas to meet the needs of virtually every hobby enthusiast. Crafters, hobbyists, and collectors will find resources on a wide assortment of leisure activities. Discover information on everything from candle-making and cake-decorating to scrapbooking and sculpting. Full-text articles are provided from leading hobby and craft magazines, including Bead & Button, Creative Knitting, FineScale Modeler, Quilter’s World, and many more. Information is available for collectors with interests in antiques, coins, stamps, trading cards, sports memorabilia, and much more. Looking for a new recreational activity? The HCRC resource includes information on many activities, too. Learn about rock-climbing, mountain-biking, photography, camping, and many other interests. The resource also includes access to more than 1,000 electronic full-text hobby-and-craft resources and instructional videos.

“Paw-Print Keepsake” – Friday, April 9 (pre-recorded video)

In recognition of National Pet Day, library staff will demonstrate how to use flour, salt, and water to make a paw-print keepsake.

“Photography Basics:What Makes This Photograph Great” – Monday, April 12 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to critique amazing photographs by master photographers to gain a better understanding of the elements that make a photo great. This episode will focus on works by American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

“Perpetual Calendar” – Wednesday, April 14 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to create a decorative desktop “calendar” that makes it easy to keep track of the days! Materials for this project include: 4-2”x2” wooden blocks, Mod-Podge®, paint, paint brush, stencils and/or a template.

“DIY Seed Planters” – Thursday, April 22(pre-recorded video)

In recognition of Earth Day, library staff will demonstrate how to create a DIY seed planter with a terracotta pot, dirt, seeds, and optional paint.

“Sew a Kitchen Scarf” – Friday, April 23(pre-recorded video)

Learn how to use a sewing machine, thread, a kitchen towel, and 1/3-yard of cotton fabric to create a kitchen scarf, which can be hung around one’s neck for easy access while cooking or cleaning.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the livestreamed Webex “Craft Corner” ONLY; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).