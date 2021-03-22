Libraries Present Introductory Technology How-To Videos Online

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will present a series of introductory online demonstrations in April to introduce people to various aspects of computer use and technology.

These how-to tutorials can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

Some of the topics includes multiple sub-topics, and participants can choose to view the whole series or the individual parts of their choice.

The schedule for April is as follows:

“Intro to 3D Printing” – Monday, April 5 (pre-recorded video)

This 2-part instructional video will provide an overview of 3D printing. Learn about how the 3D printer works, the process for printing, and how to use Tinkercad to design 3D objects.

“MS Word Survival Basics: How to Delete an Unwanted Blank Page” – Thursday, April 8(pre-recorded video).

In this segment of the MS Word Survival Basics series, learn how to delete an unwanted blank page.

“Computers 101” – Monday, April 12 (pre-recorded video)

FBCL’s multi-part “Computers 101” series consists of basic, introductory videos providing an overview of computers and how they can be used. Episodes in the series cover the physical parts of a computer, the differences between a Microsoft PC and an Apple Mac computer, and the meanings of different computer terms. Get an overview of the software programs in the Microsoft Office Suite (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint), and much more.

“MS Word Survival Basics” – Monday,April 19 (pre-recorded video)

In FBCL’s “MS Word Survival Basics” series, learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. Different segments in the multi-part series will demonstrate various features, such as text effects, changing font style and size, adding images, footnotes and endnotes, page numbers, tables, mail merge, and more.

“MS Excel Survival Basics” – Monday, April 26 (pre-recorded video)

Learn the basics of using this spreadsheet software program, which features calculation tools that are helpful for financial and statistical needs. In this multi-part series, learn how to use different features of MS Excel, such as formulas, filters, tables and graphs, pivot tables, VLOOKUP function, and more.

The sessions are free and open to the public. To access these online tutorials, go to the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).