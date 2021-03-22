Libraries Celebrate National Poetry Month With Performance-Poet Feature

In recognition of National Poetry Month in April, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will present a special online “Author Spotlight: Voices of Diversity” event, featuring internationally recognized poetry-performance artist Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton, on Saturday, April 10, beginning at 2:00 pm. This event will be live-streamed via Webex; it will NOT be in person.

Hear about Mouton’s journey to having her works published, challenges she has faced along the way, and the inspiration behind her passion for writing and performing. Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions and ask about her work and her experiences.

An internationally-known writer, educator, activist, and performer, Mouton is a Poet Laureate Emeritus of Houston. Formerly ranked the #2 best female performance poet in the world, Mouton has established herself as a notable force in the performance- and slam-poetry world. Her work has appeared in Houston Noir, The BreakBeat Poets Black Girl Magic, the Texas Observer, and Fjords Journal, and on platforms such as NPR, BBC, ABC, Apple News, Blavity, Upworthy, and across the TedX circuit.

This event was previously scheduled in February, but was postponed because of the winter storm.

This online event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required; a link to the Webex sessions will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the scheduled date.

For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.