Sen. Cruz, Rep. Steel Urge the International Olympic Committee to Move the 2022 Olympics Out of Beijing

Amid the ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs, widespread censorship, and espionage conducted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) sent a letter this week to President Thomas Bach of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in opposition to the 2022 Winter Olympics being hosted in Beijing.

In the letter, the lawmakers wrote:

“We are writing to you with strong concerns and opposition to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s support for hosting the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. On behalf of democracy and freedom around the world, we hope you can join us in condemning the ongoing human rights violations and gross abuses currently happening throughout China. For this reason, we emphatically support that the 2022 Olympics Games immediately be moved out of Beijing.”

“Allowing China to host the Beijing games would put these athletes and the global community in the impossible position of having to forgo the Olympic games in all its importance and pageantry, and celebrating their countries and our freedoms, but at the risk that the CCP will disingenuously claim their participation as a victory. We must hold the CCP accountable and protect the freedoms of religion and speech for all humans.”

Read the full text of the letter here and below.

March 17, 2021

Mr. Thomas Bach President

International Olympic Committee

Château de Vidy

Case postale 356

1001 Lausanne, Switzerland

Dear President Bach:

We are writing to you with strong concerns and opposition to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s support for hosting the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. On behalf of democracy and freedom around the world, we hope you can join us in condemning the ongoing human rights violations and gross abuses currently happening throughout China. For this reason, we emphatically support that the 2022 Olympics Games immediately be moved out of Beijing.

The Olympic charter states the goal of Olympism is to promote “a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.” It also states the importance of “respect for universal fundamental ethical principles.” Yet, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to be engaged in unfathomable and horrific human rights abuses. We cannot turn a blind eye to the forced labor and torture of the Uyghurs, the persistent repression of dissenting minorities, and the systemic violations of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

In Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), it is now estimated that up to 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Hui, and others have been arbitrarily detained in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps where they are subjected to forced labor, torture, mass rapes, and political indoctrination. Turkic and Muslim minorities are also facing widespread and systemic forced labor.

We also stand in support of Hong Kong, and their right to have a “one country, two systems” framework. Yet, CCP leaders have dismantled Hong Kong and have dismantled the rule of law. The CCP has ended the liberal free-enterprise system that has defined and long-sustained the territory, and its success. Unfortunately, pro-democracy leaders are being targeted and arrested, while many journalists are being barred from reporting the news. The world has also witnessed the Hong Kong Police Force abuse their power and attack non-violent protestors.

The spirit of the Olympic Games has always celebrated the world’s best athletes. These gifted and hardworking individuals have the honor of representing their countries and this global event creates a proud unity every four years.

Allowing China to host the Beijing games would put these athletes and the global community in the impossible position of having to forgo the Olympic games in all its importance and pageantry, and celebrating their countries and our freedoms, but at the risk that the CCP will disingenuously claim their participation as a victory. We must hold the CCP accountable and protect the freedoms of religion and speech for all humans.