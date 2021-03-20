Sen. Cruz: It’s Time To Shine a Light on the Biden Administration’s Border Crisis

Day after day, the desperate humanitarian crisis on our southern border produced by President Biden’s reckless political decisions spirals out of control.

On average, Customs and Border Protection is encountering 565 unaccompanied migrant children per day , up from 313 per day just last month.

In total, Border Patrol agents are reportedly apprehending 4,500 to 6,000 illegal aliens per day.

Former Obama Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson remarked in 2019, “I know that 1,000 [apprehensions per day] overwhelms the system and I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like.”

Due to the Biden administration’s lack of transparency, it’s difficult to determine just how bad the situation is on the ground.

NBC News reported the Biden administration is not just limiting information immigration officials can share with the media, they’re blocking media access so that no pictures can be taken in the overwhelmed border processing facilities, despite claims from the White House they are “committed to transparency”.

And it’s not just the press the Biden administration is keeping out.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that the White House has denied state officials access to “critical” health data related to the influx of unaccompanied minors now being sheltered in Texas. Governor Abbott also voiced concern that the Biden administration is refusing to allow migrants in federal facilities to speak with Texas state law enforcement carrying out the anti-human and drug trafficking initiative, Operation Lone Star State.

Bottom Line: Next week, Sens. Cruz and Cornyn will lead a delegation of their colleagues to the Southwest border to tour federal facilities and meet with Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local stakeholders with the goal of finally shining a light on this worsening crisis.

READ: Sen. Cruz: As Border Crisis Rages, President Biden’s Warnings Are Insufficient