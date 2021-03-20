NACA Conducts Houston’s First In-Person Job Fair Since Pandemic Restrictions This Saturday

Saturday job fair to set a milestone for Houston as it recovers from the pandemic, economic hardship and winter storm destruction

A major employment event, signifying life continuing to return to normal in Houston, will happen this Saturday as a national community advocacy organization conducts the first in-person, live job fair in Houston in more than a year.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will hold the job fair at Green House International Church, 200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067. The event will be held in two segments this Saturday, March 20th. The first will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and the other from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Job applicants may attend either session.

NACA is a nationwide homeownership and community advocacy organization which fights for economic justice through affordable homeownership. Its Best in America mortgage program helps low- and moderate-income homebuyers obtain an affordable mortgage with no down payment, no closing costs, no PMI and credit scores are not considered.

Positions are open for Mortgage Consultants, Housing Counselors, In-House Real Estate Agents, Administrative Assistants and Community Organizers. All Job openings are listed on the NACA website at https://naca.com/careers .

Some positions do not require previous experience. NACA National Director Angeanette Dowles Thibodeaux noted that NACA is looking for candidates with the desire to make a positive difference in people’s lives and improve their community.

“We are looking for people with a passion for and commitment to community advocacy more than industry experience”, Thibodeaux declared. “Our advocacy campaigns are an important part of everyone’s work at NACA, but our staff also spends the majority of its time providing comprehensive housing services to low- and moderate-income people. It’s a great opportunity to make a good living while helping bring about positive change. As we like to say, working for NACA is an opportunity to do well while doing good.”

Social distancing protocols including wearing masks and maintaining six-foot separation will be enforced at the event, with a maximum of 100 applicants allowed inside the venue at Green House International Church at any given time. All applicants should bring resumes and ID and be prepared for a possible on-site interview.