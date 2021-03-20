Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division to Host Webinar: Employee Benefits Packages

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host a virtual webinar, “Employee Benefits Packages” with Landon Durham, Regional 401(k) Sales Director with Lincoln Financial, LLC, John Hudson, Financial Adviser with Dearborn & Creggs, and Eileen Westbrook, President of Payentry. This informative session, moderated by King Banerjee, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM, and is generously sponsored by Dearborn & Creggs.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is launching two new programs to assist small to medium-sized businesses by offering employee benefits packages. Payentry will help businesses create tailored health plans for their employees, while Lincoln Financial Group will provide a unique 401(k) administration opportunity. Tune in to hear from our panelists on how these programs, that may have been cost-prohibitive or high maintenance in the past, are now available to chamber members in an affordable and managed manner that will allow business owners to focus their efforts on running their operations.

Event sponsorships are available. Sponsorship includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for a representative to attend as a Panelist, company logo on the Zoom registration page and confirmation email, and recognition during the webinar. The webinar is complimentary to attend and individuals can join by clicking here . Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Talbott at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org .

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, King Banerjee, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.