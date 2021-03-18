Sen. Cruz: The Border Crisis Will Keep Getting Worse as Long as the Biden Administration Refuses to Enforce the Law

Appears on ‘Spicer & Co.’ and ‘The Mark Levin Show’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz this week appeared on ‘ The Mark Levin Show ’ and Newsmax’s ‘ Spicer & Co. ’ with Sean Spicer and Mercedes Schlapp to discuss the crisis on the southern border, his Fox News op-ed calling for the U.S. to attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and the Democrats’ radical HR.1 bill. Highlights of his interviews are below.

WATCH: Cruz on Newsmax Discusses the Crisis at the Border Caused by President Biden’s Open Border Agenda

On the humanitarian, national security, and public health crises taking place on the southern border, Sen. Cruz said:

“I’ve teamed up with John Cornyn and the two of us have invited our colleagues to come down to Texas, come down to the border. There are going to be a number of senators next week that fly down with us to visit the border. We’re seeing an absolute crisis unfold. It is a humanitarian crisis, it is a national security crisis, and it is a health crisis that are all unfolding, and it is the direct result of policy mistakes and decisions made by the Biden administration. Joe Biden came in and one of the first things he did was halted all construction of the wall. He then reinstituted catch and release so that when we catch illegal immigrants, they now release them, say, ‘Hey, you got a court date sometime in the future? Hope you show up,’ – a whole bunch of them don’t. […] The ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy together had dramatic success reducing the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border. Well, Joe Biden ended that policy. And as a result, we’re seeing a dramatic increase in illegal crossings.” ( Sen. Cruz, ‘Spicer & Co.,’ 3/16/21 )

“They’re releasing illegal immigrants in Harlingen, Texas. Those illegal immigrants are testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate that is seven times higher than the US population. And yet because of politics, because the Democrats believe these illegal immigrants will vote Democratic, the public health doesn’t matter, COVID doesn’t matter, crime doesn’t matter. […] It is dangerous. And it will keep getting worse as long as this administration refuses to enforce the law.” ( Sen. Cruz, ‘The Mark Levin Show,’ 3/16/21 )

LISTEN: Cruz on the Mark Levin Show Discusses the Crisis at the Border & the Devastating Impacts of HR 1

On Democrats’ radical HR.1 bill, Sen. Cruz said:

“It’s a bill that I call the ‘Corrupt Politicians Act’ because it’s designed to keep Democrats in office for the next century. One element of the bill sets aside photo ID laws all across the country. It provides for universal mail-in ballots and it sets the stage. It mandates that states have to accept the votes from many people, potentially millions of people who are felons and who are illegal aliens. They want illegal aliens voting now. And this ‘Corrupt Politicians Act’ is designed to have more criminals voting and more illegal aliens voting because they believe they’ll vote for Democrats.” ( Sen. Cruz, ‘Spicer & Co.,’ 3/16/21 )

On his op-ed urging the U.S. to attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics amid calls to boycott, Sen. Cruz said: