Upcoming Arena Theatre events

Air Supply

Sat :: May 1



In January 2020, the Australian newspaper, the Herald Sun, proclaimed Air Supply in the Top 5 of ”Greatest Aussie Bands” of all time. The superstars from Down Under created a succession of hits worldwide, including eight Top Ten hits in the United States, in the early 1980s.

British-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock met in a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” in 1975.After the shows’ performances, they would play pizza parlors,coffee bars and night clubs with just one guitar and two voices.They quickly gained a reputation for great harmonies and for original songs that Graham was constantly writing.

After shopping a demo cassette of two songs, “Love and Other Bruises” and “If You Knew Me” they were signed by CBS Records who admired their unique style. They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on the national charts. Air Supply was born! That same year, they opened for Rod Stewart across Australia and then throughout the U.S. and Canada playing all of the famous huge venues before Rod would take the stage.



“Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on their way. The second single was “All Out of Love,”and that went up the charts even quicker. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles. In this 45th anniversary year, the duo continues to tour the world, having performed in England, Ireland, Israel, the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Canada and many other countries, of course including their home, the United States.

Gene Watson, The Bellamy Brothers, Moe Bandy

Thu :: May 20



(RESCHEDULED DATE)

Three legendary Country acts together on one night: Gene Watson, The Bellamy Brothers, and Moe Bandy. Gene Watson is a “singer’s singer” if ever one breathed. His hits include “Farewell Party”, “Fourteen Carat Mind”, “Paper Rosie”, “Love In the Hot Afternoon”, “Nothing Sure Looked Good On You”, “Memories to Burn”, “Got No Reason For Going Home” The Bellamy Brothers continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating 40 years of success. Their hit, “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts following the pop hit “Let Your Love Flow,” and a string of No. 1 singles followed. Moe Bandy is one of America’s all-time leading classic country music Artist/Performer. His long string of hits include “Bandy The Rodeo Clown”, “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life”, “Till I’m Too Old To Die Young”, “Americana”, “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation”, “Just good Ol’ Boys”, and dozens of other chart-toppers. Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing, Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business.

Shenandoah And Collin Raye

Thu :: Jun 24

(Rescheduled Date)

Two classic acts together on one night!

Shenandoah is fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.

Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career. “It’s kind of like riding a bicycle,” McGuire says of the band reigniting that chemistry on stage. “We had done so many shows over the years together, even though we spent 17 years apart, we got back up on the stage and it was like we never stopped”

Country artist Collin Raye – one of the true hit makers of the 1990s – continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with his signatgure honesty and vocal richness. With 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits, and having been a 10 time male vocalist of the year nominee (5 CMA and 5 ACM), this truly electrifying performer remains one of the great voices of our time.

His soulful delivery has set country standards in such searing ballads as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I were you”. Always an energizing showman, he has also blazed through such vivid rockers as “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.”

Lost 80s Live!

Fri :: Aug 20

Featuring:

Flock Of Seagulls, The Romantics, Naked Eyes, Farrington & Mann (Original Members Of When In Rome Uk), Glass Tiger, The Vapors, Animotion, Nu Shooz, Musical Youth, Anabella’s Bow Wow Wow, B-Movie, Trans X With Special Guest Christopher Anton (Formerly Of Information Society)

Return to the era of synthesizers and cotton candy hair with The Lost 80’s Live tour, this Thursday, Aug. 22 at Houston’s Arena Theatre. Lost 80’s Live features some of the most recognizable acts from that great decade. This amazing show is filled with all your favorite 80’s songs performed by the artists you know and remember.

Every song played is on a greatest hit’s CD of the 80’s and the moment is timeless, don’t miss this 80’s best of concert, don’t miss the Lost 80’s Live.

38 Special

Fri :: Sep 3

(Rescheduled Date)

After more than three decades together, the explosive power of 38 Special’s signature blast of Southern Rock is stronger than ever.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to their endurance and popularity. Hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more. Their timeless appeal has kept them as staples of radio play, bringing in new generations of devoted fans.

The band was formed in 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida by neighborhood friends Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant, younger brother to Lynyrd Skynyrd founder and front man, Ronnie Van Zant. Donnie Van Zant retired in 2013, but founding guitarist/vocalist Barnes is still going strong, saying it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. “We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.” It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.”