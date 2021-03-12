Golf cart batteries are the power of your electric golf cart.

If you don’t take care of your cart batteries, you will end up replacing them much sooner than you would like.

To power an electric golf cart, you will need six of these golf cart batteries. It doesn’t take long to learn how to increase the life of the batteries you have.

Some golf cart owners are unaware that they should clean their golf cart batteries frequently enough.

In this article, we’ll give you step-by-step instructions on how to clean your golf cart batteries.

How to Clean Golf Cart Batteries

No special chemicals are needed for this cleaning job. You just need to raid the spice closet.

Once protected, mix a quarter cup of baking soda with half a gallon of water and spray the wires, racks, and the top and sides batteries. If weather conditions cause the spray to evaporate quickly, spray the top of the battery with an old paint brush to remove dirt, then rinse it off. If the spray does not evaporate immediately, allow the mixture to sit on the batteries for at least five minutes and then rinse with a clean water spray at low pressure. Never apply too much pressure to electrical components. If necessary, you can work the baking soda mixture around the top of the battery with a soft brush to reduce dirt and build-up caused by corrosion and grime.

The battery caps must be clean. If you see any green corrosion, spray again with the baking soda solution. Let it sit for an additional five minutes, then use a sturdy bristle brush to remove any remaining corrosion, dipping the brush in the baking soda solution.

Conclusion

Cleaning golf cart batteries is not difficult. Making sure to inspect your batteries and clean them regularly is the most crucial part.

Every time you work with batteries, you are working with acid and electricity. So, always wear skin and eye protection and always have access to running water.