Harris County Public Health Announces Initial Results Of COVID-19 Antibody Project

Results from a serosurvey conducted across Harris County show that an estimated 16% of residents in Harris County Public Health (HCPH) jurisdiction have detectable antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19. In areas with higher rates of COVID-19, estimates show that 25% of residents have detectable antibodies, while 8% of residents in areas with lower rates have antibodies.

The survey was conducted November 15 through December 15 of last year by HCPH in partnership with Houston Health Department, Baylor College of Medicine and Rice University. Blood samples were collected from 646 volunteer participants in 420 households randomly selected from across the county to test for antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The small number of households in randomly selected communities, when combined, represent all of Harris County Public Health jurisdiction.

HCPH estimates that 17% of women and 13% of men have antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19. Findings also indicate that more people under 40 have antibodies (21%) compared to those 40 years of age and older (9%). In addition, presence of antibodies was higher among Hispanics (24%) compared to Blacks (16%) and Whites (7%).

“This surveillance project provides valuable information about how many residents within HCPH jurisdiction have already been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr. Dana Beckham, Director of Harris County Public Health’s Office of Science, Surveillance, and Technology. “The results can also assist in identifying disproportionately affected populations and developing targeted prevention strategies to aid the most vulnerable members of the community.”

The next phase of the survey begins this month, when people who participated in phase one will be re-tested to measure the level of antibodies remaining in their blood.

Houston Health Department conducted a similar serosurvey for Houston residents in September. To view their results, visit: https://www.houstontx.gov/health/NewsReleases/houstons-covid-19-infection-rate-could-be-four-times-higher.html