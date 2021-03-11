Harmony Public Schools Vaccinates School Workers In On-Campus COVID-19 Vaccine Hub In Partnership With H-E-B

120 Harmony Public School employees will be vaccinated Thursday, joining an additional 240 who were vaccinated Monday

Roughly 120 Harmony Public Schools employees will receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccines at the Harmony Public Schools Central Office from 12-3 p.m. Thursday, March 11 during an employee vaccination event.

The clinic falls on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s official declaration of COVID-19 as a worldwide pandemic.

The Moderna-made vaccines will be administered by pharmacy staff from H-E-B, and were made possible by the March 2 directive of President Joe Biden to declare all school employees immediately eligible for vaccine distribution.

Harmony held its first vaccine clinic at its Central Office on Monday, March 9. Roughly 240 school professionals received their first dose of the vaccine during the event.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system employing roughly 4,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony has campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

WHAT: On-Site COVID-19 Vaccination for Harmony Public Schools Employees

WHEN: 12-3 p.m. Thursday, March 11

WHERE: Harmony Public Schools Central Office, 9321 W. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, TX 77099

RSVP: HPS Chief Communications & Marketing Officer John Boyd, 346-804-2412 (call or text message), jboyd@harmonytx.org