Sen. Cruz: Leading The Fight Against Democrats’ Radical Liberal Agenda

As Democrats cynically eschewed bipartisanship on their way to passing a pork-laden spending bonanza that falls tragically short of providing Americans the help they desperately need, Sen. Cruz led the fight to push back against Democrats’ partisan power play.

Sen. Cruz introduced an amendment to provide grants for children at schools that do not commit to reopening to 5-day-a-week, in-classroom instruction for the remainder of the current school year. If schools chose not to reopen, Sen. Cruz’s amendment would have ensured the money would go to parents in the form of a family scholarship program – up to $10,000 per child – to guarantee parents have a choice to send their kids to a school that is open. Sadly, Democrats predictably sided with their liberal base rather than taking action to help get children back in the classroom.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz Introduces Amendment To Provide Scholarships To Help Get Children Back in the Classroom

Sen. Cruz offered an amendment to block $1,400 stimulus checks from going to illegal immigrants. Each year there are individuals who come to the U.S. on work-authorized visas and overstay their visa . Under the Democrats’ bill these illegal aliens would receive the $1,400 recovery rebates because they received Social Security numbers.

In an exchange on the Senate floor following Sen. Cruz’s speech in support of his amendment, Sen. Dick Durbin wrongly claimed, “Undocumented immigrants do not have social security numbers and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period.”

Democrats on the Senate floor chose to deny the truth about those who overstay their visas and unfortunately blocked this commonsense amendment.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz On Amendment to Bar Stimulus Checks From Going to Illegal Immigrants

Here’s what news outlets are saying about Sen. Cruz’s legislative efforts:

Breitbart: Democrats Vote Against Ted Cruz’s Amendment to Stop Stimulus Checks for Illegal Aliens

“Democrats voted against his amendment to the proposed coronavirus relief package that would have stopped American taxpayers’ money from going to illegal aliens in $1,400 stimulus checks, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Saturday. In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, Cruz said, ‘Not only does this COVID bill fail to address the real needs of the American people who are suffering, but it hands out billions in taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants.’ The senator’s office told the outlet blocking the checks would save citizens nearly $8 billion. ‘Congress should come together to pass my amendment to stop this,’ he continued, adding, ‘We need to stand for the American people, get our kids back to school, and reopen our small businesses.’”

Red State: Dems Vote Down All Reason in ‘Relief Bill,’ but Don’t Worry, They’re Giving Checks to Prisoners and Illegal Aliens

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) put up an amendment that schools would have been required to reopen before they got funding, even offering a $10,000 scholarship per child. Democrats voted it down. As both Rubio and Cruz said, Democrats are sending money to schools that refuse to reopen. […] Ted Cruz proposed an amendment to prevent illegal aliens from getting checks of American tax dollars. Democrats voted down both proposed amendments.”

The Daily Wire: Democrats Reject Republican Attempts To Prevent Stimulus Checks From Going To Prisoners, Illegal Aliens

“Senate Democrats blocked an amendment by Republicans on Saturday that would have stopped taxpayer-funded stimulus checks from going to illegal aliens and incarcerated criminals. Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Ted Cruz (TX), and Bill Cassidy (LA) offered an amendment on the Senate floor to block prisoners from being able to receive stimulus checks, which was blocked in a 49-50 vote. […] The Senate also voted 49-50 against an amendment from Cruz that would block ‘$1,400 stimulus checks from going to undocumented immigrants,’ The Hill reported.”

Washington Examiner: Cruz proposing amendment to coronavirus relief package barring illegal immigrants from receiving stimulus checks

“Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing an amendment to the latest round of coronavirus relief funding that would prevent illegal immigrants from receiving stimulus checks. ‘Not only does this COVID bill fail to address the real needs of the American people who are suffering, but it hands out billions in taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants.’