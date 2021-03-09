Everything You Need To Know About DIY Tomahawk

We’re here today to talk you through everything you might need to know as the owner of a DIY Tomahawk. We will be covering competition specifications for Tomahawk throwing, how to stay safe while doing so, blade upkeep tips, and we’ll also be touching on the history of the Tomahawk.

History of the Tomahawk

Before we jump into some pragmatic tips about DIY Tomahawks, let’s take a quick look at the history of the tool.

Tomahawks began their lives as a multipurpose tool used by the Native Americans. They would also use this tool whilst fighting and hunting.

After a few Native American tribes began to trade with Europeans, the tool gained popularity in that part of the world. The Europeans nearly exclusively used Tomahawks as hand-to-hand weapons.

As the population of new settlements in America grew, the tool began to be used as a farming aid. It wasn’t until the Tomahawk was adopted by the American Navy in the early 20th century that it was seen as a weapon again.

The most popular Tomahawk designs are based on the Tomahawk blades that eventually became part of the Navy Seals toolkit in the mid 20th century.

There are still a few tactical groups in the American Military that use Tomahawks (although it is now officially referred to as a tactical dagger). In fact, soldiers were using the Tomahawk as recently as the American war on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tomahawks for Competitions

If you’re looking to use a DIY tomahawk in an ax-throwing competition then you should have no problem. Most competitions allow the use of homemade blades as long as they pass the competition’s specifications.

Most competitions check all the blades before they are used in the competition. The blades must pass the following criteria:

The head should be lighter than 2 pounds The handle can only be made of plastic, steel, or wood The handle must be shorter than 12 inches

If you’re Tomahawk meets the above requirements then you should be able to compete in any major competition.

Blade Upkeep

Now, let’s talk a little bit about upkeeping the blade on your DIY Tomahawk. To be eligible for competitions your blade should be made out of either steel or stone. We have covered the upkeep of both below.

Steel

Firstly, let’s talk about cleaning your steel blade. You should treat these in the same way you would a steel kitchen knife. Doing this is a lot more complicated than the upkeep on a stone blade.

You should never soak it in water and you should never use soap on your blade. Instead, use a damp cloth or sponge to wipe down the blade. White wine and vinegar also make great cleaning solutions for steel blades. If you use these you should do a second wash with a damp cloth to make sure nothing remains on the blade.

Never leave steel blades to air dry. Instead, take a dry cloth and pat the blade dry. Taking care around the sharp edge of the blade.

If you want to add some extra shine or remove dark spots from your blade there are a few ways you can do this.

If you are looking to add shine back to your blade then soak a cork in hot water and then use it to polish your blade. Once you have dried your blade with a cloth you will notice that the blade looks brand new.

If you are having a problem with black spots on your blade then try lemon! In a 1:5 lemon to water solution, submerge your blade for 10-15 seconds. After this wipe your blade dry with a clean cloth. You may need to do this a few times if the spots are deeply routed.

If you are having trouble with white spots or rusting then it’s time to bust out the Turpentine. Polish the blade with Turpentine every day for a week and you will see a reduction in the amount of rust and white spots on your blade.

Stone

The upkeep on a stone ax head is much simpler.

The most important thing when it comes to stone ax upkeep storing it correctly. Make sure to store your ax somewhere cool and dry. For extra longevity, oil your ax head (with gun or rapeseed oil) before sheathing it in leather. Then store the ax away for as long as required.

With both types of blades, you should remember that you will have to replace the Tomahawk’s handle far more often than the blade itself. If you have a wooden handle then you can extend its lifespan by oiling it after every use. There is no equivalent for doing this with a plastic blade.

Tomahawk Throwing Safety Tips