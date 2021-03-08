Important Safety Details to Remember When Towing a Car in Dangerous Weather Conditions

Towing a vehicle in an adverse weather condition can be dangerous to the towing truck driver, the vehicles, and other road users. The towing process exposes the concerned parties to several risks, other than the weather. At times, the road might not be clear, or you may suffer other consequences caused by the dangerous weather. Below are some safety details you need to remember when towing any vehicle in adverse weather conditions.

Be ready for the tow

Towing the vehicle in any situation requires the towing driver and the vehicle owner to be ready for the action. As the towing truck driver, you have to prepare yourself well and understand the condition before moving to get the stalled vehicle. You have to ensure the truck can perform the duty well amidst the dangerous weather conditions. Ensure everything is in check, including additional protective measures before driving out. The Houston tow line professionals recommend checking the towing vehicle’s tire pressure, cables fluid levels, slices, winches, connectors, and any other thing that will make towing effective and fast. It is essential to check the parts and tools required for the towing and ensure everything ticks before moving out.

Drive defensively

Once you are sure you have everything required for the towing and the vehicle is set, it’s time now to move out. It’s dangerous moving from one point to another in adverse weather conditions. This situation requires the towing truck driver to drive defensively while driving to and from the stalled vehicle. As a truck driver, you should maintain some distance between vehicles on the road and always drive at the recommended road speed or lower. Driving at considerable high speeds in adverse weather conditions can be hectic for you and other road users. After getting the vehicle, the driving speed should be much lower, with proper hazards showing you are towing another vehicle. This situation reduces accident risks and will make other drivers easily understand that you are towing another vehicle and that they need to be extra careful. When the weather becomes unbearable, it becomes necessary to wait until the situation calms to tow the vehicle.

Take Control of the scene

The towing truck driver should control the scene, regardless of the vehicle’s situation. The truck driver should control what surrounds them and ensure everyone is safe and protected from the towing. The driver should turn on the safety lights, mark the towing area and redirect people and vehicles out of the way. The situation should be under control before loading the vehicle to the truck, after, and driving off. The truck driver should also ensure the towed vehicle is safely secured to the truck and all components are secure before moving the truck. The driver towing the vehicle should also wear the safety vest as required by law. Always ensure that the truck’s visibility and the vehicle on tow are enough to caution anyone on the road. This situation will prevent accidents which will lead to more damages, fines, and penalties.

Protect the staffs

The towing company must protect staff towing the vehicle in dangerous weather conditions. There should be extra measures to accommodate their safety while towing the vehicle. In some states, federal laws require personnel to wear safety clothing and equipment to protect individuals from danger during towing. The staff should have reflectors, brightly colored clothing, and flashers at all stages of towing the vehicle. The personnel should put on long pants, closed shoes, work gloves, and wear safety glasses for protection. Everyone at the scene must beware of broken glasses, dangerous chemicals, exposed metals, and other materials if there was an accident.

Please do not overdo it

Working under adverse weather conditions should not mean overdoing everything while towing the vehicle. Applying unnecessary measures will make the whole task complicated. Ensure the towing truck has the recommended weight and other features to enable easier towing in dangerous weather. You shouldn’t add any more equipment or features to the vehicle as it will complicate the towing process. Also, the drivers should not tow vehicles beyond the truck’s capacity and must not inconvenience other road users during the towing session. Ensure that the towing process is carried out with minimum tasks and minimum tools and should cause minimum disruptions to other road users.

Towing in dangerous weather conditions can be extremely difficult. Following these tips and ensuring everyone is safe will make the task bearable. If your vehicle is stuck in areas with adverse weather conditions, it’s crucial contracting a professional towing company that will ensure it is towed safely without incurring damages. We do hope these tips will help any company involved in this process.