How to Write a Good Essay in IELTS Writing Task 2? Writing an essay can appear like a mammoth task, but it doesn’t have to be. There are certain things that you can do to make the process of writing essays, much easier. We will provide you with some helpful tips to enhance your Task 2 writing skills.

IELTS Writing task 2 is divided into two parts Writing task 1 and Writing task 2. IELTS Writing task 1 requires you to write at least 150 words, whereas IELTS Writing task 2 requires you to write at least 250 words. Hence, it would be best to spend more time writing task 2 as it has more weightage.

Moreover, IELTS Writing task 2 checks your English writing skills through different types of essays. Listed below are a few types of essays that you might get in the test:

Discussion Essays

Advantage and Disadvantage Essays

Agree and Disagree Essays

Cause and Effect Essays

Direct Question Essays

But what is the basic structure of the IELTS Writing Task2 test?

Introduction: Paraphrase the question and give your opinion in 1 or 2 sentences

Paraphrase the question and give your opinion in 1 or 2 sentences Body Paragraph: Elaborate your idea in two body paragraphs with examples and a detailed explanation

Elaborate your idea in two body paragraphs with examples and a detailed explanation Summarize your opinion: Conclude the answer by strongly supporting the opinion given in the introduction.

Steps to improve your essay writing skills:

1. Read the question thoroughly

It is vitally important that you read the question carefully.

It would be best to focus on keywords within the question like ‘discuss’ or ‘compare.’ These words will help you understand what is expected from you.

2. Plan your Answer

You do not have to come up with an idea right away. Take time to think. It would be best if you quickly outlined all the ideas that come up in your mind, as this will help you present your ideas in well-structured paragraphs.

3. Write an Introduction

The introduction moves from general to specific. You can be as creative as you wish to be, but make sure that the introduction should stay relevant to the essay topic. The introduction should include paraphrased information of the question and a short orientation of your ideas or thoughts.

You can begin with the introduction with phrases such as:

It is often said that

Many people claim that

Nowadays

The following essay takes a look at both sides of the argument.

These days

4. Body Paragraph(s)

The body paragraph of the essay is for discussing your ideas. You can write 2 paragraphs: one for every side. For example, if the question is to discuss merits and demerits, you can have one paragraph for merits and the other for demerits. You can also include examples to support your arguments.

You can begin the body paragraph 1 with phrases such as:

Firstly

In my opinion

Some people argue that.

To begin with

On the one hand

You can begin with the body paragraph 2 with phrases such as:

Secondly

Not only… but also

On the other hand

5. Conclusion

Now that you have jotted down all the points in detail, you can sum up your answer with a final statement supporting your opinions presented in the introduction and body paragraphs. Moreover, never introduce new information or opinion in conclusion. The purpose of writing a conclusion is to reiterate your view strongly.

You can begin with the conclusion with phrases such as:

To sum up

To Summarize

In Conclusion

On the whole

Weighing up both sides of the argument

6. Avoid repeating words

Explain your ideas or opinion in a logical, systematic way so that you don’t have to repeat words. Use a wide range of vocabulary and different styles. It will show the examiner that you have a stronghold in the English language.

7. Avoid using slang.

Avoid using slang to convey your opinion. Such as replacing all uses of ‘gonna’ with ‘going to,’ ‘wanna’ with ‘want to,’ ‘you’re’ with ‘you are,’ ‘gotta’ with ‘got it’ etc.

8. Identify your weak areas.

Learn to identify the pain areas in your articles and try fixing the mistakes. That’s how the quality of content improves.

By following these steps you will be able to write a good essay in IELTS Writing task 2.