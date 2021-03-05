The ruminants are returning for round 3! Goats back at the Houston Arboretum starting Mar. 6

The goats from Rent-A-Ruminant® Texas will return to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center to do some more “mowing” of vegetation on 2.6 acres of coastal prairie in the Meadow area of the nature haven. Goats, which graze on many varieties of grasses and plants, are an effective “eco-friendly solution” to vegetation management that negates the need for commercial mowing and/or herbicides. (The goats had successful stints at the Arboretum in October and November of 2020.)

From 120 – 150 goats will be onsite for several days. The public is welcome to come out and see them! You can help us spread the word. The Arboretum asks that visitors do not touch or try to feed the goats.

WHEN: Starting Saturday, March 6 until approximately Thursday, March 11

Arboretum hours are 7 a.m. – Dusk

WHERE: Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, 77024 Meadow Area

Note: The best entrance is 4501 Woodway Dr. However, some GPS platforms may direct you to the Loop 610 entrance. If so, continue on to Woodway Drive, turn right and then take the first right into the Arboretum.

VISUALS: Goats galore at work on the Meadow area doing natural “mowing.” Goat wranglers Carolyn and Kyle Carr will also be on hand.

INTERVIEWS: Christine Mansfield, Sr. Marketing & Development Manager, Houston Arboretum

Kyle Carr or Carolyn Carr, Owners, Rent-A-Ruminant® Texas

MORE: You can contact Carol Brejot at 713-503-3885 or Christine Mansfield, 713-366-0426 to set up a time to shoot photos/video, conduct interviews, etc. Or feel free to visit the Arboretum during open hours to take video/photos.

