Sen. Cruz: Bringing Back Corrupt Pork-Barrel Spending Fills the Troughs For Washington D.C. Lobbyists

Senator Ted Cruz

In order to curry favor with entrenched Washington special interests, Democrats have signaled their intent to bring back “community-project funding,” a desperate attempt to rebrand pork-barrel projects and revive the corrupt practice of earmarks.

As Democrats continue to push a bloated $1.9 trillion bill that has little to do with providing the relief Americans desperately need, you might have heard that two controversial projects – a rail expansion in California and a bridge in New York State – have been cut from the bill. But if Democrats bring back earmarks it’s unlikely these projects would go unfunded for long.

For too long, earmarks have long been used as a form of legal bribery enabling party bosses to pass irresponsible and bloated spending that have ballooned our trillion-dollar deficits and added to our staggering $28 trillion national debt.

But bringing back earmarks does more than merely replenish the lobbyists’ troughs in Washington D.C. with billions of dollars of special interest spending – it would completely undo a crucial reform enacted a decade ago to restore public trust in Congress. Earmarks have had a historically corruptive influence on the legislative process, which led to the conviction of several Members of Congress and a ban on the practice in 2011.

Bottom Line: Sen. Cruz is focused on restoring fiscal sanity and leading the fight to ban earmarks to protect the legislative process and for the long-term fiscal health of generations of Americans.