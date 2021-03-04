Texas A&M CIADM Signs Research Deal with Matica Biotechnology Inc.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturer adds to CIADM array of bio tech research partners

The Texas A&M University System announced today it has a new private sector partner in advanced medical manufacturing — Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

Matica Bio specializes in the clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies. It has signed a master research agreement with the Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) at Texas A&M University Health Science Center (TAMHSC). The agreement covers joint research and development projects.

“Texas A&M University is internationally renowned for its research programs developing novel vaccines and therapies to improve public health,” said Dr. Byung Se So, CEO of Matica Bio. “Matica Bio is excited to partner with the TAMHSC CIADM staff as we strive to innovate manufacturing solutions for our clients.”

Matica Bio broke ground last week on its new bio manufacturing facility within the Westinghouse building of Providence Park in College Station. It is expected to open in this summer. Matica Bio’s parent company, CHA Biotech, is based in South Korea.

“Matica Bio’s clients are at the forefront of advanced therapy development,” said Dr. William Jay Treat, Principle Investigator for the CIADM. “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate through research studies to bring these potentially lifesaving medicines to patients.”

Matica Bio joins the ranks of bio tech companies partnering with the CIADM, which was started about a decade ago by The Texas A&M University System at the request of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The CIADM was set up to accelerate biotech research, development and commercial manufacturing through public-private partnerships. It also safeguards bio manufacturing capacity for the federal government to ensure there is rapid surge capacity in times of national crisis.

Currently the CIADM is working on mass manufacturing of two COVID-19 vaccines for the nation through one of its subcontractors, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB.)

Separately, the CIADM also works closely with Zoetis Inc., a global animal health company; and iBio Inc., a plant-based biotech innovator and contract manufacturing organization. Like Matica Bio and FDB, Zoetis and iBio have invested in manufacturing centers near the Texas A&M campus.

“We welcome Matica Bio to our ranks of private-sector partners helping discover the next medical miracles,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M System. “These agreements are making College Station the biotech hub of Texas.”