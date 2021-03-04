Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…Healthy Planet = Healthy People = Healthy Economy

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2021 is Healthy Planet = Healthy People = Healthy Economy.
The Causes & Effects of a Healthy Galveston Bay
Sunday, April 25, 6 p.m. central, online
In April, join Sasha Francis, Community Engagement Coordinator at the Galveston Bay Foundation, as she discusses the very significant links between the health of Galveston Bay, the health of people in the Galveston Bay watershed (50% of the population of Texas) and the economy in this region. The health of the Bay relies on a symbiotic relationship between its ecosystem and the communities that are connected to it. And, the health of the bay has major economic impacts as the 2nd highest producer of seafood in the U.S. and a vital shipping corridor, as well as a tourism destination. Sasha will discuss the 2020 Galveston Bay Report Card’s updated information of the 6 categories of Bay health and what it means to the surrounding community’s unity, wellbeing, and economy. Time will be provided for discussion with the audience after Sasha’s talk. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.