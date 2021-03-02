Learn About Free Audio Alternatives For Vehicle Stereos

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will present an online program, “Free Audio Alternatives for Your Vehicle,” on Thursday, March 18.

This virtual program will be a pre-recorded video that is accessible from the FBCL website from the comfort and safety of home.

In this video, get tips on how to expand listening options in one’s auto and discover free alternative services for music and talk radio. Hear about audio services such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and other options that have free versions as well as paid versions.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To view the video, go to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the scheduled date. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).