Kansas State University Students From Texas Earn Degrees, Graduation Honors 

More than 1,415 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2020. The graduates are from 87 Kansas counties, 39 states and 32 countries.



The university awarded 1,139 bachelor’s degrees, 229 master’s degrees, 58 doctorates and five associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.



For outstanding academic performance, 209 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 64 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 67 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 78 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

The following students from Texas have earned degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University:

Austin: Ciprianna Harmon, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Helton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Carrollton: Hogan Pearson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Colleyville: Lucas Wodrich, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Copperas Cove: Matthew Coolman, Bachelor of Science

Cypress: Katelyn Gehrt, Master of Accountancy

Dallas: Elizabeth Lapham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Diarra Williams, Master of Science

Dickinson: Michelle Clarke, Bachelor of Science

El Paso: Scott Dinse, Master of Science; Amare Sumpter, Bachelor of Science

Fort Worth: Jonathan Alexander, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Peyton, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Zachary Zambreski, Doctor of Philosophy

Frisco: Darby Deans, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude

Grand Prairie: Be-Thy Vallejo, Master of Science

Harker Heights: Jacob Sticca, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Houston: Kelechi Agbor, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; Joshua Baker, Master of Science

Hutto: Tricia Wieser, Master of Science

Irving: Natalia Hart, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Katy: Angela Harris, Master of Science

Marshall: Liza Van Der Merwe, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude

Midland: David Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Mission: Stephanie Bailey, Master of Science

Round Rock: Kaitlyn Stickels, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

San Antonio: Emily Bonnichsen, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Kevin Wolf, Master of Science

Victoria: Sharon Hyak, Doctor of Education

Weatherford: Blake Toliver, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture