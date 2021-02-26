Kansas State University Students From Texas Earn Degrees, Graduation Honors 

More than 1,415 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2020. The graduates are from 87 Kansas counties, 39 states and 32 countries.

The university awarded 1,139 bachelor’s degrees, 229 master’s degrees, 58 doctorates and five associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. 

For outstanding academic performance, 209 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 64 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 67 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 78 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849. 

The following students from Texas have earned degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University: 

Austin: Ciprianna Harmon, Bachelor of ScienceJacob Helton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 

Carrollton: Hogan Pearson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 

Colleyville: Lucas Wodrich, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering 

Copperas Cove: Matthew Coolman, Bachelor of Science 

Cypress: Katelyn Gehrt, Master of Accountancy 

Dallas: Elizabeth Lapham, Bachelor of Science in Business AdministrationDiarra Williams, Master of Science 

Dickinson: Michelle Clarke, Bachelor of Science 

El Paso: Scott Dinse, Master of ScienceAmare Sumpter, Bachelor of Science 

Fort Worth: Jonathan Alexander, Bachelor of ScienceJordan Peyton, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems EngineeringZachary Zambreski, Doctor of Philosophy 

Frisco: Darby Deans, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude 

Grand Prairie: Be-Thy Vallejo, Master of Science 

Harker Heights: Jacob Sticca, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 

Houston: Kelechi Agbor, Bachelor of Science in Industrial EngineeringJoshua Baker, Master of Science 

Hutto: Tricia Wieser, Master of Science  

Irving: Natalia Hart, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture 

Katy: Angela Harris, Master of Science 

Marshall: Liza Van Der Merwe, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude 

Midland: David Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 

Mission: Stephanie Bailey, Master of Science 

Round Rock: Kaitlyn Stickels, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture 

San Antonio: Emily Bonnichsen, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Kevin Wolf, Master of Science 

Victoria: Sharon Hyak, Doctor of Education 

Weatherford: Blake Toliver, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture