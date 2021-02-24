UPDATE: Winter Weather Recovery Resources

Last week’s winter weather left thousands of residents with loss of property, home damage, and a variety of other needs. The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is working with partners from across the community to help connect residents with available resources.



The ReadyHarris Winter Weather Recovery Page is the one-stop-shop for recovery information. Residents can find links to applying for FEMA aid, help from non-profit partners, information on finding clean-up assistance, and even mental health resources.



Dialing 2-1-1 is one of the fastest ways to find recovery assistance. Their operators can quickly assess needs and link residents with the organizations best able to provide help.

How to Help



Volunteer Houston has opened a virtual Volunteer Reception Center to connect volunteers with community needs. Click here to go register as a volunteer. It is open to the general public for those interested in volunteering. Organizations (i.e., nonprofits, faith organizations, government offices) who need volunteers for disaster response may also post their needs.



The United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation have joined to provide grants to local non-profits that will meet unmet needs of families across the community. Click here to donate to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund.



Residents can text FREEZE to 888777 for updates on recovery resources as they become available.