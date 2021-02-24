Houston Arboretum hires new Conservation Director and promotes two staff members to director level

HOUSTON, February 24, 2021 – Houston Arboretum & Nature Center announces personnel changes with the hiring of a new Conservation Director and the promotion of two staff members to the director level. Stephen Benigno, Ph.D., has been named Conservation Director, while Tiffany Ritter has been promoted to Education Director from Senior Naturalist – School Programs Manager, and Katie Campbell moves up to Director of Operations and Special Events from Senior Manager of Operations and Events.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen Benigno as our new Conservation Director, a wonderful staff addition who brings a wealth of talent from his educational and work backgrounds,” says Debbie Markey, the Arboretum’s Executive Director. “He holds a doctorate in ecological restoration and natural resource management and has managed restoration projects with Harris County Flood Control using cutting edge scientific advancements and management practices, which will help inform his work here.”

“I also congratulate Tiffany and Katie on their well-deserved promotions,” Markey continues. “Tiffany’s contributions to our education mission over the years are many, with her passion for learning and teaching spilling over to staff and visitors. Katie has been a star in managing our special events with her organizational skills, attention to detail, and partnership building.”

Benigno comes to the Arboretum from Harris County Flood Control, where he worked as Environmental Quality Section Leader and previously as Revegetation and Site Stabilization Program Manager. As Conservation Director, Benigno, with the Conservation Team, will oversee native habitat restoration, exotic and invasive species control, and infrastructure maintenance. Additionally, he will monitor the site’s diverse ecosystems and provide guidance on native landscape areas that function as gardens.

As Education Director, Ritter will plan, coordinate, and manage the Arboretum’s educational program activities and staff, while overseeing curriculum development and implementation, conducting workshops, and coordinating public programs and activities. Ritter sees her team goal as improving the environmental literacy of all of visitors, “whether it is their first or 1000th visit to the Arboretum.”

In her new role, Campbell will plan and implement all fundraising events, including the annual Alfresco Gala and Arbor Cup golf tournament, while managing other large-scale events, including the wildly popular Tapas on the Trails and ArBOOretum Fall Festival. Additionally, she will develop strategic partnerships and make sure the Arboretum’s internal operations continue to run smoothly.

Campbell began as a volunteer with the Arboretum in 2013 and has held several staff positions, starting full time in 2014. She notes that her favorite thing about working for the Arboretum is “hands down, the team, with each and every member dedicated to the organization’s mission.”

To learn more about the Arboretum, please visit https://houstonarboretum.org/. You can also get more information by calling the Houston Arboretum at 713-681-8433.

About

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, serves over 500,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org.

