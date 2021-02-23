Five Nontraditional Careers You Can Pursue With A Law Degree

Working in a law firm is a common choice for many law school graduates. Law degrees, however, open you up to a number of opportunities in the legal field without having to work at a law firm. If you have a law degree but do not love the idea of working in a law firm, keep reading to learn five nontraditional careers you can pursue.

The Costs Associated with Earning a Law Degree

The road to earning a law degree is long and begins in your undergraduate studies. You should choose a relevant major like political science or economics and begin to prepare for the LSAT early. The score you earn on your LSAT will determine if you can be accepted into the top law schools — the LSAT will test you on reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, and logical reasoning.

Because the LSAT covers so much difficult material, many test-takers will opt to enroll in prep courses that can help them boost their scores. Prep courses can help students improve their scores by offering guided practice and study materials. For example, the LSAT prep course from Blueprint is a popular choice among students. A high score will allow you to enroll in the top law schools and earn you additional scholarship money to cover the expense of your education.

Compliance Officer

Compliance officers work with powerful corporations and heavily regulated industries to help prevent legal trouble. Compliance officers commonly work in insurance and healthcare and can expect to earn between $60,000 and $80,000 per year on average. Most compliance officer positions require a license, but you can also some limited unlicensed positions.

Legislative Analyst

Legislative analysts work with government bodies and private companies to monitor the policies put in place by state and local governments. In general, a legislative analyst needs to monitor the laws that effect their employer and the operations of their business. To complete your job as an analyst, you will need to communicate with high-level officials and executives and perform extensive research.

Legislative analysts can expect to earn about $70,000 per year on average and can work in any niche imaginable. No matter your personal interests, you will be able to find a career that excites you and inspires you to work your hardest.

Mediator

Mediators help individuals, corporations, and government agencies come to effective, cost-efficient solutions to legal complications. Working as a mediator is tense and requires extreme concentration and knowledge of the best negotiation techniques.

Many mediators are self-employed and have widely fluctuating salaries. If you want to become a mediator, you will benefit from additional certification classes after you graduate that can improve your negotiation skills and knowledge of the law.

FBI Investigator

One of the most exciting career paths in the legal field is a career as an FBI investigator. FBI investigators need to have sound reasoning and quick-thinking skills to help lawyers collect evidence and get ready for trial. Investigators also need a thorough understanding of court processes in both civil and criminal trials.

Unfortunately, FBI investigators earn a bit less than other professionals in the legal field. During their 16-week training period, new investigators will earn a salary of about $43,000, and around $55,000 after they graduate.

Politician

Perhaps the most coveted career in law is politician. As a politician, you need to serve in the best interests of your constituents — not the corporate influences who will attempt to sway your beliefs. Your utmost priority should be protecting and improving the lives of your constituents.

Many of the politicians in our government today hold law degrees, while others are often businessmen or bankers. Some of the most popular presidents in recent history, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, hold law degrees from top law schools.

As a politician, you can expect your salary to change greatly depending on your position and the amount of outside support you receive. U.S. Senators make $174,000 per year, while local representatives can sometimes earn literally nothing. Remember that your goal as a politician is not to make money — you should only pursue a career in politics if you are sure in your beliefs and have a desire to improve your city, state, or country as a whole.