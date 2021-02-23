5 Tips To Prepare For Your First Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Lymphatic massage has been around for a long time. It is considered to promote overall wellness. People find the massage very soothing and beneficial for their physical and mental health. However, there are some tips to keep in mind if it is your first time getting a lymphatic massage.

Besides, to get lymphatic massage right, follow some tips that allow you to gain maximum benefits out of it. Read through the article to know how to get prepared for a lymphatic massage.

Seek Assistance From Your Healthcare Provider

Seeking your healthcare provider’s assistance before you book an appointment for your lymphatic massage holds great significance. You must visit him/her to seek guidance on any precautionary measure you might take.

It is especially important if you have any underlying medical condition or currently experiencing any. The healthcare provider may suggest some dietary supplements to take before the massage.

These supplements help in the detox process. Thus, make sure that you see your healthcare provider for guidance before getting the massage.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated before a massage is of utmost importance. Lymphatic massage is all about detoxing your body and ensuring the movement of lymph fluids through the body. Proper hydration is required for the best outcomes.

If you do not keep your body hydrated, the procedure may not be as effective as it should be. You must drink plenty of water before your massage. Be sure to drink at least eight glasses of water before the day of your massage and on the day of your massage.

Proper hydration will avert any illness that might occur after the detox process. So, stay hydrated before and after the massage to make the procedure effective.

Fast On The Day Of Massage

Make sure to eat less or nothing at all before coming for the massage. It is better to have an empty stomach since it helps your therapist to perform the massage properly.

It allows the masseuse to drain the lymph fluids in your lower organs and abdomen. If you have a full stomach, it will hamper the process and render it ineffective. Also, you may feel uncomfortable during the massage if you have a full stomach.

Thus, make sure you do not eat anything or eat less before visiting your massage therapist.

Minimal Clothing

A massage is performed better with minimal clothing. However, it depends on your comfort level how much you want to cover yourself.

If you want to put on clothes, then wear loose-fitting and cotton material. It will make the massage easier for the masseuse. Also, you have an option of a masseuse providing you the massage through the sheets.

You may choose whatever clothing, depending upon your comfortability. But the massage is performed effectively with minimal to no clothing. It makes it easy for the therapist to work through your body.

Ask For Guidance

Avoid going to a long massage session in case you are going through any medical condition or recovering from it. Do not go for a lymphatic massage if you are severely sick or have a fever. If you are unsure about it, ask your therapist to suggest a suitable time for you to get it.

Getting a lymphatic massage while you are ill may aggravate your health condition. Take heed of what your body needs and treat it accordingly. In this situation, you must seek the guidance of your therapist to know when you should get the massage.

When Should You Get The Lymphatic Massage?

A lymphatic drainage massage is a great way of cleansing your body from toxins and making your immune system stronger. You can benefit from the massage in every season. Notice how your body is functioning and decide whether you need the massage.

As the season changes, the foods we eat and the activities we indulge in also change. Subsequently, the body’s processes are affected. Therefore, you might need a massage to ensure the proper functioning of the body parts.

Many people prefer getting a lymphatic massage after they have a cold. It helps in improving their immune health. Also, if you feel bloated, getting a lymphatic massage could be an excellent option to get rid of fluid accumulation in the body.