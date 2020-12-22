The conclusion summarizes all ideas presented in academic work. You can compare it to the icing on the cake because its purpose is to leave the reader with a sense of satisfaction from the entire paper. The following tips will help you learn to write proper conclusions. In case you need additional information and conclusion paragraph examples, see wr1ter.com.

Helpful Tips for Conclusion Paragraph Writing

Tip 1 – Understand the purpose of the conclusion paragraph.

The conclusion of any academic paper or essay should include either of the following:

– summarization of what you described in your work. You don’t have to repeat your thesis verbatim. However, you can rephrase it to help the reader remember it better.

Conclusion paragraph example of closing sentence, if you are making a statement that hiking is beneficial:

“Although we had mixed feelings about this at the beginning of the hike, we decided it was a worthwhile way to spend the weekend.”

– the importance of the topic. For example, a conclusion could detail future research and highlight why the results will be significant.

– other ideas for the reader. The entire essay should intrigue the reader, and the conclusion paragraph is your last chance to do so.

– a sense of completeness of your theses. The reader should feel as if he/she has walked a path and completed it.

Tip 2 – Never provide new data or evidence in the final paragraph.

If you desire to add new information or evidence, it may not be the time to finish your essay. You can use a quote or a new phrase, but they should support the argument, not add a new idea.

Tip 3 – Keep in mind what you have written before.

Read the main body paragraphs and especially the introduction several times before starting to write the conclusion.

Tip 4 – Write a conclusion draft.

Start your draft with the words “In conclusion.” This popular but hackneyed transition can help an author free-write the first draft of the final paragraph without thinking about its form. In the final draft, replace the phrase “In conclusion” with another term or delete it completely. Typically, this phrase is unnecessary for readers because they expect your last paragraph to be the conclusion.

Tip 5 – Write a sentence that will be a transition from the main body.

It should connect the main body of the essay and the final thoughts. Then write from 2 to 5 sentences that explain the topic you are considering. After completing the entire essay, you can instinctively conclude it.

Tip 6 – Try one of the following life hacks:

– add a quote from a trusted or well-known source. The more impartial the source is, the better.

– ask a provocative question. It could be a rhetorical question or a pivot point for further research.

– explain how the thesis works. You may have some ideas about how research can be applied in practice.

– explain the meaning of your thesis. You can show its place in the system of other theories. It is an excellent way to finish your essay.

Tip 7 – Write a good last sentence that gives the reader a sense of completeness of the topic.

Read it aloud or to someone else to make sure this is the exact sentence you want to end your essay.

Tip 8 – Check your conclusion.

Delete the “In conclusion” phrase if you haven’t done it yet. Review each sentence with an emphasis on clarity. Change the order of sentences if the train of thought seems confusing. Remove all sentences that introduce new points of view or topics. Check the conclusion paragraph for any grammar, punctuation, spelling mistakes, and misprints.

An Example of Proper Conclusion Paragraph

Abraham Lincoln was a man of character, an outstanding civil rights activist, and a shrewd politician. His Gettysburg Address turned into the most quoted political speech in the history of America, demonstrating his passion for nationalism, equal rights, and democracy. Though his assassination was a great tragedy, it helped to galvanize his legacy rather than weaken it. By all counts, and with proven results, it is no wonder that he was considered by many to have been the greatest of the United States presidents.