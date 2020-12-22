8 Ways For Men’s Entertainment And Interesting Adventurous Activities

Entertaining men is certainly a much greater challenge than finding activities women will enjoy. Guys are usually thrill-seekers. They will go for whatever keeps their adrenalin level high. Since the simple gym workouts can get quite boring, you can keep things interesting by taking your workout outdoor when the weather’s nice, or checking out some more extreme activities to keep it more interesting. Here are some tips to consider when in need of entertainment or adventure.

Tennis

Basics of tennis are relatively easy to learn at least enough to play as an amateur with your peers. It is a great way to get in a workout while having fun with up to 3 friends. After playing for a while you may also try to play some actual matches. Many public parks have courts available for free while others charge a minimal fee, so it’s more than affordable. Just make sure you have proper clothing and footwear, to maximize your performance and avoid injuries.

Swimming

There are not many things as refreshing as a dip in a pool. Whether you have one at your home or use the one at the local recreation center, a pool can help you get in shape very fast. The water resistance makes swimming the fastest fat-burning workout. You can enjoy this activity alone or with a group of friends, and you can even set up a race and thus make it more exciting.

Bungee jumping

For the majority of men, this is one of the favorite activities. It counts as an extreme sport, and if you are seriously afraid of heights, you might as well skip this one. Otherwise, there probably isn’t a better way to get your adrenaline level up to the highest level possible. Bungee jumping involves jumping off a high cliff while being attached to an elastic cord. There are levels to this, regarding the height you are going to be jumping off.

Surfing

One of the most desired thrilling activities by men of different ages living by the beach is surfing. It is done with the help of the surfing board. The surfer rides on the forward part, facing the wave which carries them to the shore. If you are a beginner in this activity, experts at Southern Man Surf Shop advise you to start with finding the right board according to your body type and sign up for a few beginner lessons. Having the right equipment and gear can help you enjoy the activity more.

Gliding

A gliding involves riding on unpowered aircraft, while you are the only one who controls it. It is a super-thrilling adventure and is also not recommended for those heavily afraid of heights. On the other hand, if you are the brave one, take this opportunity to soar to great heights and enjoy breathtaking views. Only one person is allowed per craft which uses the wind’s movement through a glider to adjust the direction.

Kayaking

A kayak is a very small watercraft designed for one person to fit in. It is typically moved by using a double-bladed paddle. By going kayaking you are ensuring to seriously work out your core. . Since you have to paddle all the time, your entire upper body is involved. And not only it is fun, but it is also scenic. It is advised to get a few lessons before renting a kayak on your own. When you are all set, you can start enjoying this activity either by yourself or with the family and friends.

Parachuting

This activity is classified as an extreme sport for a good reason. It includes boarding on a plane, getting up high in the air, jumping off the aircraft, and returning down to the earth only with a parachute attached to your body. Parachuting as a sport entails either a solo-flight to compete with other jumpers or the hybrid formation. If you decide to do it recreationally, you will have the instructor by your side during the fall.

Scuba diving

Diving under the water has attracted mankind since they figured out that there was a living world under the sea level. Breathing under the water is provided by self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (SCUBA). To be in that underwater world, even if it is just for a limited amount of time, can be a life-changing experience. The underwater world is so impressive, you might as well get addicted to diving.

There are many more exciting activities to try out, by yourself, or accompanied by a group of friends or family members. We have highlighted only a few but made sure to include those with quite different styles and approaches so that everyone finds something suitable for themselves.