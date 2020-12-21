UH College of Nursing Celebrates New Graduates

The University of Houston College of Nursing conferred degrees on 105 students in a virtual graduation and pinning ceremony that marked the end of a challenging year for students and faculty.

Kathryn Dean, Professor, Founding Dean and Humana Endowed Dean’s Chair in Nursing, acknowledged the unprecedented times presented by Covid-19—the move to online classes, the need to find alternate ways for students to satisfy clinical hours and the search to stay positive and motivated throughout the year. Still, she said resilience and dedication marked their academic journey, and will follow them into their professional life.

These students were recognized for their outstanding work:

Kristi Hardy/MSN, Nurse Administration: 4.0 GPA & Outstanding Student for Academic and Clinical Excellence

Shelbie Muskiet/Second Degree BSN: 4.0 GPA & Outstanding Student for Academic Excellence

Alexandra Alabastro/Second Degree BSN: Outstanding Student for Clinical Excellence

Ashley Vazquez/Second Degree BSN: 4.0 GPA

Rowan Hall/Second Degree BSN: 4.0 GPA

Hope Reeves/MSN, Michele Horton/BSN, Krupa Mistry/BSN: Outstanding Leadership for Class Representatives

Featured in the ceremony were UH Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Paula Myrick Short and Tom Omondi, Inaugural President, The Nursing Alumni Association at the University of Houston, and UH nursing alum.

A pinning ceremony is a rite of passage for nursing students that acknowledges the hard work that ends their academic journey and begins their new role as professionals.

The pin students received is unique to UH. At the center of the circular pin is the interlocking “UH” that represents the student’s journey and partnership with the University of Houston and relationships along the way. A red border inscribed with “University of Houston Nursing” represents passion, advocacy, love, caring and leadership—the values of UH Nursing. Finally, a gold banner at the bottom indicates the degree the student has earned and the culmination of their studies.