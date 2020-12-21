Land Tejas, Lagoon Development Announce 4th Crystal Lagoons® Amenity

New Katy Sunterra Community to Feature 3.5-Acre Lagoon







Land Tejas and The Lagoon Development Company have announced a fourth Crystal Lagoons® amenity coming to Houston – this one in a new Katy community, Sunterra. Land Tejas has already opened lagoons in Balmoral and Lago Mar and has a third under construction in Sierra Vista.

A Crystal Lagoons® amenity is quickly becoming the signature amenity for Houston-based developer Land Tejas, with the company announcing its fourth lagoon in the Houston area, this one in its Katy Sunterra development.

Land Tejas is the only Houston developer currently offering the lagoon’s signature turquoise water and white-sand beaches in a master-planned community.

“This will be the only place in Katy where you’ll have the turquoise blue waters and white sand beach experience within walking distance from your home or a short ride on your golf cart or bicycle using our 12-foot GreenBoLT trail,” said Uri Man, Chief Executive Officer of The Lagoon Development Company. “Sunterra will offer Katy residents the opportunity to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle with something for everyone, such as kayaking, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding or enjoying a yoga class on the water. The new lagoon design is approximately the size of four NFL football fields or 14 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The amenity village is three times larger than our Balmoral amenity village where we developed the first lagoon with Crystal Lagoons® technology in Texas.”

The Sunterra lagoon, which consumes only 2 percent of the energy needed by conventional swimming pool filtration systems, will span approximately 3.5 acres, providing the signature feature of a recreation complex that will include a clubhouse and pool overlooking the lagoon. The Crystal Lagoons® powered lagoon will include several beaches and an island, all surrounded by crystal clear waters providing a safe environment for family fun.

“The lagoon development is already underway and is part of the first phase of Sunterra Katy,” Man said. “The new lagoon design is unique and will bring residents the tropical paradise we are famous for.”

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. CBA Land Capital is the equity partner.

Land Tejas acquired the 1,039-acre property — located along Clay and Pitts roads in Harris and Waller counties — earlier this year.

Planned for approximately 2,200 homes, the first phase will feature more than 870 homesites, many of which will border community lakes. Several neighborhoods will also be gated. Builders and pricing have not been announced.

“Just a few miles north of Interstate 10 and west of the Grand Parkway, Sunterra offers an excellent location close to major employment centers and it’s also within the Katy Independent School District,” said James Henrie, Partner and Co-Owner of Land Tejas. “The addition of a crystal clear lagoon will make Sunterra a coveted address.”

To sign up for the VIP pre-construction list for homes at this new community visit www.SunterraKaty.com .

Land Tejas opened the first Crystal Lagoons® amenity in Texas in fall 2018 in Balmoral, a fast-selling master-planned community in Humble. Most recently, it opened a 12-acre lagoon in Lago Mar in Texas City. Both communities are ranked among the nation’s top-selling. A third lagoon is underway in Sierra Vista, located along the Highway 288 corridor.