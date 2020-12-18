Libraries Support New Writers With Online Activities

Fort Bend County Libraries will host online programs in January that are intended to encourage new writers by providing tips and tricks, writing and publishing advice, and support from other aspiring novelists.

The Missouri City Branch Library will host an online Short Stories Writer’s Challenge during the month of January. A story prompt and activity guidelines will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on Monday, January 4. Writers are encouraged to create a story from the prompt, and submit it to mcpublic@fortbend.lib.tx.us before the deadline on January 31. One of the stories will be selected to be featured on the Missouri City Branch Library Facebook page in early February.

The Story Spinners Writing Club, which normally meets once a month at George Memorial Library, will meet virtually on Thursday, January 21, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The topic for January is “Revision.” From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to join the Story Spinners Writing Club to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work. This activity will be livestreamed via Webex. Registration is required; a link to the session will be emailed to all who register.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live-streamed Webex event ONLY; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).