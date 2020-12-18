Libraries Host Online Game Hours For Teens, Adults

The Adult Services Department at Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will have several virtual game-day activities for adults and teens in January. These virtual events will be online; they will NOT be in person.

· “New Year’s Digital Escape Room” on Monday, January 4 (all day)

Time-travelling adventurers will be whisked through different historical eras and must use their knowledge of history and their research skills to solve puzzles and answer questions. Only by completing the quest will they return to the present time. This online activity can be accessed through FBCL’s website on the day of the event; registration is not required.

· “Virtual Board-Game Day: Codenames” – Tuesday, January 5, 3:00 pm.

Codenames is a two-team word game in which team members must correctly guess all of their team’s code words based on hints provided by the team’s spymaster. This event will be livestreamed via Webex; registration is required.

· “Among Us” Online Game Hour for Adults — Saturday, January 30, 11:00 am.

Adults who enjoy the challenge, excitement, and competition of playing the popular online social-deduction game “Among Us” are invited to join in this virtual event. Crewmates on a spaceship must complete tasks and try to identify the alien Imposters before it’s too late. This event will be livestreamed via Webex; registration is required.

YA “Among Us” Game Hour for Teens – Saturday, January 30, 2:00 pm.

Teens who enjoy the challenge, excitement, and competition of playing the popular online social-deduction game “Among Us” are invited to join in this virtual event. Crewmates on a spaceship must complete tasks and try to identify the alien Imposters before it’s too late. This event will be livestreamed via Webex; registration is required.

These events are free and open to the public. Registration is required for two of the programs; a link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website ( www.fortbend.lib.tx.us ), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the programs.

For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.